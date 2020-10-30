Vast majority of Filipinos willing to cooperate with contact tracing efforts â€” SWS

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Vast majority of Filipinos willing to cooperate with contact tracing efforts — SWS
Workers disinfect the seats of a cinema as they prepare to welcome movie-lovers at a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Oct. 14, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Vast majority of Filipinos willing to cooperate with contact tracing efforts — SWS
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The willingness of Filipinos to comply with contact tracing efforts such as self-quarantining and providing details of close contacts is “extremely high,” a Social Weather Stations survey suggested.

The survey found that 97% of the 1,249 adult respondents said they will self-quarantine after having contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, 96% said they will give a list of all people they have come in contact with and 93% will give contact tracing officials access to the location data of their mobile phones if they test positive for COVID-19.

Eighty-seven percent of the respondents expressed willingness to volunteer for weekly testing to track the progression of the virus.

SWS said the willingness of people to follow contact tracing efforts is “extremely high” in all areas, ranging from 83 to 98%.

The polling firm also noted that the inclination of Filipinos to cooperate is higher than that of Americans, with 84% expressed willingness self-quarantine after being in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and 76% saying they will provide details of individuals they have come in contact with if they find out they are infected.

The survey was done from September 17 to 20 using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. It has sampling error margin of ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.

Contact tracing is a key strategy that can further reduce the spread of infection, if done successfully. The Department of the Interior and Local Government, in coordination with local government units, is leading the contact tracing efforts of the government. 

The country's coronavirus caseload reached 378,933 after the Department of Health announced 2,006 new cases Friday. 

