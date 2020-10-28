#VACCINEWATCHPH
28 cops added to PNP virus count
Photo shows members of the Highway Patrol Group, which is part of the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, enforcing quarantine rules.
JTF CV Shield/Released
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of cops among the Philippine National Police's ranks who contracted the coronavirus rose to 7,082 after 28 more tested positive for the new pathogen.

According to the latest bulletin by the PNP Health Service, there are still 549 active cases or cops who have neither recovered nor passed away and are still confined in hospitals or quarantine facilities. 

This comes after 50 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total recoveries in the agency to 6,511—good for a 92% recovery rate in the PNP.

Police leadership has attributed the high recovery rates to intensified mass testing within the organization. 

No new casualties in the PNP were added in the latest tally, and the death toll still stands at 22. 

READ: 77,000 cops, barangay security in Metro Manila cemeteries for Undas

Ahead of this year's Undas, Metro Manila police district announced that it will deploy over 77,000 cops to "secure" more than 100 cemeteries in and around the Metro. 

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, which serves as the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force, also announced that it would be ordering more police on the streets of cities and towns as well as in business districts with the easing of quarantine restrictions. 

Health authorities placed the national caseload at 375,180 in its latest case bulletin earlier Wednesday afternoon after recording 2,053 additional infections. 

Case breakdown 

  • NASU - 1
  • NCRPO - 4
  • PRO 1 - 1
  • PRO 2 - 2
  • PRO 3 - 4
  • PRO 7 - 2
  • PRO 9 - 1
  • PRO  10 - 3
  • PRO 11 - 2
  • PRO 13 - 5
  • PRO COR - 3

Franco Luna 

COVID-19 JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
