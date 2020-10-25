#VACCINEWATCHPH
PNP coronavirus tally nears 7,000
Photo shows members of the Highway Patrol Group, which is part of the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, enforcing quarantine rules.
Release/JTF CV Shield
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus caseload among the Philippine National Police's ranks hit 6,998 after the agency health service recorded 43 new cases. 

In its latest bulletin issued Saturday night, the PNP Health Service also recorded 70 additional recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 6,384, good for a 91% recovery rate. 

No new casualties were recorded, and the COVID-19 death toll in the PNP remains at 22. 

Accounting for casualties and recoveries, there are still 529 active coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police, marking a significant drop from the 969 active infections in early October when the agency's tally breached the 6,200-mark.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, which serves as the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force, announced on Thursday that it would be ordering more police on the streets of cities and towns as well as in business districts with the easing of quarantine restrictions. 

As of the health department's latest tally Saturday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 365,799.

Case breakdown 

  • NHQ - 11
  • NOSU - 2
  • NCRPO - 8
  • PRO 2 - 2
  • PRO 3 - 2
  • PRO 4A - 6
  • PRO 5 - 2
  • PRO 7 - 2
  • PRO  9 - 6
  • PRO 10 - 1
  • PRO COR - 1

