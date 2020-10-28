#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
77,000 cops, barangay security in Metro Manila cemeteries for Undas
In this file photo, a girl cleans a niche in the apartment-type tombs at the Bagbag cemetery in Quezon City. The government has ordered the closure of all cemeteries from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.
The STAR/Boy Santos
77,000 cops, barangay security in Metro Manila cemeteries for Undas
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — With all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums closed from October 29 to November 4, Metro Manila's police district is set to deploy over 77,000 cops to "secure" more than 100 cemeteries in and around the Metro, it said Wednesday. 

In a statement, the National Capital Region Police Office disclosed that of the figure, 12,000 are cops while the rest are force multipliers including barangay watchmen and local government personnel. As of this post, the NCRPO said, 29,000 police elements have already been deployed to cemeteries. 

Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, projected an increase in the number of visitors in cemeteries before their closure on October 29 to November 4. During this period, only 30% of the cemeteries’ capacity are allowed to enter, and sleeping overnight is prohibited.

“The president gave this directive as early as September. We expect all LGUs to cooperate by ensuring that cemeteries within their localities are closed. This is to avoid mass gatherings amid the pandemic,” interior secretary Eduardo Año said in a separate statement.

“The local police commanders and the mayors by now should have discussed the rules that would be implemented per locality but all these local rules that would be crafted should conform to the guidelines set by the IATF,” he also said.

The interior chief reminded the public that the danger has not passed and urged the strict and proper observation of minimum health and safety standard protocols. 

Earlier, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force, also disclosed that it will be deploying cops to man assistance desks at cemetery entrances to monitor the entry and exit of people. 

“During the pandemic, we are asking for the people’s cooperation by not going to the cemeteries, staying at home on October 29 to November 4, 2020 and visiting their departed relatives days before or weeks after the closure,” he said.

“Maaari naman pong makadalaw sa mga sementeryo ang ating mga kababayan kahit anong edad bago o matapos ang itinakda at ipinagbabawal na mga araw. Ito naman po ay para rin sa kabutihan ng nakararami,” he added.

(Our countrymen can visit the cemeteries at any time before or after the prohibited days. This is also for the good of the majority.)

As of the health department's latest case bulletin Tuesday afternoon, the national caseload stands at 371,630. 

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION POLICE OFFICE NCRPO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fighting cock kills police chief in Northern Samar raid
15 hours ago
Monday's freak accident in the central province of Northern Samar happened when Lieutenant Christian Bolok picked up a fighting...
Nation
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Grab driver arrested by cop blocking mall driveway
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We want justice, that's really it. Justice for what happened," Shahzad said in Filipino. 
Nation
fbfb
Cavite's Remulla urged: Declare Parlade persona non grata instead
19 hours ago
"Cavite Governor Remulla should be commended for his audacity to confront a military general who is on a red-baiting galore...
Nation
fbfb
'Ok ka lang, Parlade?': Red-tagging propaganda banned in Cavite
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Ultimately, the fight against the appeal of joining the insurgency starts with jobs, justice, and the commitment of government...
Nation
fbfb
Batangas mayor dies from COVID-19
By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 days ago
Lian town mayor Isagani Bolompo, 68, passed away Saturday evening after testing positive from COVID-19, a report sa...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
PNP virus count tops 7,000
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The number of police officers who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 rose to 7,054 after 20 more tested positive...
Nation
fbfb
PNP eyes online platform for travel permit
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing an online platform where non-essential travelers, including locally stranded individuals,...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH: Estero de Sunog Apog pumping station operational
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
The Estero de Sunog Apog pumping station along Hermosa street in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila started operations yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
PNP: Facebook hampering probe of online scams
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Facebook is hampering the investigation of online scams that occurred during the community quarantine, a Philippine National...
Nation
fbfb
Comelec: Fewer voters in 2022
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is preparing for the May 2022 local and national polls with the possibility that there would be...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with