#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOLE forms own anti-corruption task force
This undated photo shows Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.
Miguel De Guzman/The STAR
DOLE forms own anti-corruption task force
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The labor department is forming its own anti-corruption task force after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the creation of a panel led by the justice department to probe corruption in the “entire government.”

Labor undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said in a media briefing on Wednesday that this is to aid the justice department in its probe into anomalies in the government.

“The objective of this task force is to accept and collate data — if any — about complaints filed by our fellow citizens against officials or employees of the labor department and against other organizations that we think are in cahoots with some workers in the department,” Benavidez said in Filipino.

Benavidez said that the task force will be led by two undersecretaries and will be formed mostly by lawyers, with representatives from the labor department’s three largest attached agencies, namely the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the National Labor Relations Commission.

Aside from accepting complaints from citizens, which will then be endorsed to the justice department for review and their appropriate action, the labor department’s task force is also tasked to review processes in the agency so these can be expedited.

Ahead of Duterte’s order for a task force to probe corruption in the entire government, the public works department had also created its own task force to investigate alleged anomalies in the agency.

Duterte created the justice department-led task force in the heels of his rants over the supposedly rampant corruption in the public works department, led by Secretary Mark Villar. Villar, however, has been absolved by the president from any wrongdoing.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra met Tuesday night with National Prosecution Service chief Prosecutor General Beneficto Malcontento and National Bureau of Investigation officer-in-charge Eric Distor to organize the core group of the anti-corruption task force.

Guevarra told radio dzBB on Wednesday morning that the task force will focus on national agencies under the executive department, adding that they will target offices prone to corruption such as the Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Internal Revenue, as well as the Land Registration Authority.

The Constitution already provides for bodies to investigate corruption in the entire government — the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT SILVESTRE BELLO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess
1 day ago
(Updated 7:04 p.m.) The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee...
Headlines
fbfb
Psychological violence: Cheating husband gets 8 years
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that a wife suffered psychological violence because her husband cheated...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin promises 'severe' response to recalled envoy's alleged maltreatment of staff
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"The DFA will be firm in meting out the appropriate sanctions and administrative or criminal charges on Ambassador Mauro if...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president
7 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Second petition questioning Duterte Youth rep's proclamation filed
10 minutes ago
This is the second petition challenging the legality of Rep. Ducielle Cardema’s proclamation as representative of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to investigate increased presence of Chinese nationals in Philippines
21 minutes ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Wednesday urged a Senate panel to probe the national security implications of the entry of about...
Headlines
fbfb
28 cops added to PNP virus count
24 minutes ago
This comes after 50 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total recoveries in the agency to 6,511—good for a 92%...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 375,180 with 2,053 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The areas with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases were Caloocan City with 108, Quezon City with 103, Negros Occidental...
Headlines
fbfb
Local officials appealed GCQ status, DILG says
2 hours ago
"There are appeals but I cannot release them until the IATF can process them," DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with