COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 373,144

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus tally rose to 373,144 after more than 1,524 new infections were recorded, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The areas with the most number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases were Negros Occidental with 115 cases, Cavite with 76, Benguet with 72, Quezon City with 67 and Laguna with 65.

The DOH also reported 353 more recovered patients, raising the overall number of COVID-19 survivors to 328,602. Total recoveries accounted for [PERCENT] of the cumulative cases.

But 14 additional fatalities due to the respiratory disease were logged. To date, the death toll stands at 7,053.

Of the total confirmed cases, 37,489 or 10% were active infections.

Metro Manila retains GCQ status

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, will remain under general community quarantine until November 30, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday morning.

Aside from the capital region, other areas that will be under GCQ from November 1 to 30 include Batangas, Lanao del Sur, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City and Iligan City.

Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country urged local governments, especially in high-risk areas, to further intensify their efforts at testing, tracing and isolation. The OCTA Research group also said the implementation of "more aggressive and effective" localized lockdowns with stricter border controls is urgently needed in high-risk areas.

COVID-19 has infected over 43.42 million people across the globe, with over 1.15 million deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico