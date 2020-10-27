#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 373,144
A woman checks her own temperature on this October 25, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 373,144
(Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus tally rose to 373,144 after more than 1,524 new infections were recorded, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Total cases climbed by 1,524 from the previous day.

The areas with the most number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases were Negros Occidental with 115 cases, Cavite with 76, Benguet with 72, Quezon City with 67 and Laguna with 65.

The DOH also reported 353 more recovered patients, raising the overall number of COVID-19 survivors to 328,602. Total recoveries accounted for [PERCENT] of the cumulative cases.

But 14 additional fatalities due to the respiratory disease were logged. To date, the death toll stands at 7,053.

Of the total confirmed cases, 37,489 or 10% were active infections.       

Metro Manila retains GCQ status 

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, will remain under general community quarantine until November 30, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday morning.

Aside from the capital region, other areas that will be under GCQ from November 1 to 30 include Batangas, Lanao del Sur, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City and Iligan City.

Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country urged local governments, especially in high-risk areas, to further intensify their efforts at testing, tracing and isolation. The OCTA Research group also said the implementation of "more aggressive and effective" localized lockdowns with stricter border controls is urgently needed in high-risk areas.

COVID-19 has infected over 43.42 million people across the globe, with over 1.15 million deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: GCQ in Metro Manila, other areas until November 30
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine status until November 30 along with other areas in the Visayas...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines pulls out envoy in Brazil over alleged staff maltreatment
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Updated) The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ambassador Marichu Mauro was instructed to go home immediately after the...
Headlines
fbfb
BCDA chief Dizon, 3 others sued over SEA Games
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon and three others are facing criminal...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Typhoon Quinta
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Typhoon Quinta is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Quinta batters Luzon; thousands displaced
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Typhoon Quinta battered the southern part of Luzon including Metro Manila Sunday night and yesterday, leaving at least two...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Rights groups urge release of ‘red-tagged’ Gabriela official detained in Cordillera
16 minutes ago
Rights groups are calling for the release of a detained indigenous woman human rights defender and Gabriela Cordillera council...
Headlines
fbfb
House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess
1 hour ago
The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee report on their...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace shuns new OCTA report: We're not completely reliant on Red Cross
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Government on Tuesday rejected anew a report by an independent group of experts studying the coronavirus crisis in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
BI: Overstaying Chinese nationals with Visa Upon Arrival told to leave
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration has ordered more than 2,700 Chinese nationals who violated conditions of their visa to leave the...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to void proclamation of Duterte Youth's Ducielle Cardema
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"This brazen accommodation of the seemingly sacred Duterte Youth is the most unconstitutional act ever done by Comelec in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with