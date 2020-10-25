Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as 'Quinta' intensifies into typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 3 has been raised in various areas in Bicol Region after PAGASA said Quinta has reached typhoon status ahead of its expected landfall on Sunday night.

In its latest bulletin, the state weather bureau said Typhoon Quinta (international name Molave), was last spotted at 70 km east northeast of Legazpi City in Albay, as it moves generally westward at 25 kph.

It now has the maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Quinta is seen to make landfall over the eastern coast of Camarines Sur to northeastern coast of Albay between 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. The agency said it is also likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday afternoon.

The following areas have been placed under Signal No. 3, 2 and 1:

Signal No. 3 (121-170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

Catanduanes

eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Goa, Ocampo, Bula, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands

The agency said widespread disruption of electrical power and communication services could also be seen in the said areas, along with moderate to heavy damage particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Signal No. 2 (61-120 kmh winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

Masbate

central and southern portions of

Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)

southeastern portion of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan)

Batangas

Marinduque

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Northern Samar

Signal No. 1 (30-60 kmh winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Metro Manila

rest of Quezon

rest of Laguna

Rizal

Cavite

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

southern portion of

Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

Calamian Islands

northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas)

northern portion of Eastern

Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

northern portion of Capiz (SapiAn, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Pontevedra, President Roxas)

Aklan

northern portion of Antique(Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi)

northeastern portion of Iloilo (Batad, Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

Storm surge warning also remains in effect over the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Bicol Region and central and southern portions of Quezon, which could reach between 1 to 2 meters.

The agency said the Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces and Northern Samar will see a stormy weather condition, with possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains.

Rains with gusty winds, meanwhile, are seen over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique and Calmian Islands still due to Typhoon Quinta.

Disaster officials from Central Visayas, meanwhile, have reported two landslide incidents so far along Calbayog-Catarman Road at Barangay Nabang in Calbayog City, as well as in Maharlika Highway in Barangay Jiaan.

Forecast Positions

Monday afternoon: 160 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Tuesday afternoon: 740 km West of Tanauan City, Batangas

Wednesday afternoon: 1,060 km West of Central Luzon



— Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna



