Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as 'Quinta' intensifies into typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 3 has been raised in various areas in Bicol Region after PAGASA said Quinta has reached typhoon status ahead of its expected landfall on Sunday night.
In its latest bulletin, the state weather bureau said Typhoon Quinta (international name Molave), was last spotted at 70 km east northeast of Legazpi City in Albay, as it moves generally westward at 25 kph.
It now has the maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.
Quinta is seen to make landfall over the eastern coast of Camarines Sur to northeastern coast of Albay between 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. The agency said it is also likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday afternoon.
The following areas have been placed under Signal No. 3, 2 and 1:
Signal No. 3 (121-170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)
- Catanduanes
- eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Goa, Ocampo, Bula, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Burias and Ticao Islands
The agency said widespread disruption of electrical power and communication services could also be seen in the said areas, along with moderate to heavy damage particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors.
Signal No. 2 (61-120 kmh winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)
- Camarines Norte
- rest of Camarines Sur
- Masbate
- central and southern portions of
- Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)
- southeastern portion of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan)
- Batangas
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Northern Samar
Signal No. 1 (30-60 kmh winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)
- Metro Manila
- rest of Quezon
- rest of Laguna
- Rizal
- Cavite
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Bataan
- southern portion of
- Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)
- Calamian Islands
- northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas)
- northern portion of Eastern
- Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)
- northern portion of Capiz (SapiAn, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Pontevedra, President Roxas)
- Aklan
- northern portion of Antique(Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi)
- northeastern portion of Iloilo (Batad, Balasan, Estancia, Carles)
Storm surge warning also remains in effect over the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Bicol Region and central and southern portions of Quezon, which could reach between 1 to 2 meters.
The agency said the Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces and Northern Samar will see a stormy weather condition, with possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains.
Rains with gusty winds, meanwhile, are seen over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique and Calmian Islands still due to Typhoon Quinta.
Disaster officials from Central Visayas, meanwhile, have reported two landslide incidents so far along Calbayog-Catarman Road at Barangay Nabang in Calbayog City, as well as in Maharlika Highway in Barangay Jiaan.
Forecast Positions
- Monday afternoon: 160 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
- Tuesday afternoon: 740 km West of Tanauan City, Batangas
- Wednesday afternoon: 1,060 km West of Central Luzon
— Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna
Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Quinta.
"Quinta" has intensified into a typhoon as it moves westward before likely makily landfall over the eastern coast of Camarines Sur - northeastern coast of Albay Sunday night.
"After crossing the Philippine archipelago, this tropical cyclone will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea," state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 4 p.m., the typhoon was located 70 km east northeast of Legazpi City, Albay with winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph. It is moving west at 25 kph.
Typhoon Quinta will bring stormy weather to Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces and Northern Samar in the next 24 hours, PAGASA says.
Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, and Calamian Islands will also experience rains with gusty winds.
A 3 p.m., the typhoon was located 35 km southeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 90 km east northeast of Legaspi City, Albay with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness up to 160 kph. It is moving Westward at 25 kph.
24-HOUR PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST Issued at 4:00 PM Sunday, 25 October 2020 SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 PM today, the eye of...Posted by Dost_pagasa on Sunday, 25 October 2020
Tropical storm Quinta continues to intensify as it moves closer to the Catanduanes-Albay area.
The weather disturbance remains likely to make landfall and is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon.
At 1 p.m., Quinta was located 95 kph east of Virac, Catanduanes with winds of 110 kph and gusts of up to 135 kph.
"Quinta" has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moves westward before making landfall over Bicol region, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
It is forecast to further intensify into a typhoon by Tuesday as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.
At 10 a.m., Quinta was located 180 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.
Tropical Storm "Quinta " continues to move generally westward until its landfall over the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area Sunday afternoon or evening.
At 7 a.m., Quinta was located 265 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.
- Latest
- Trending