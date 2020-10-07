PNP reports 121 recoveries as 32 more cops get COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The national police recorded 32 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among its ranks, bringing its case total to 6,227 infections.

In its latest case update on Tuesday evening, the Philippine National Police Health Service also recorded 121 new recoveries and one death, bringing their totals to 5,240 and 18, respectively.

The latest and 18th death in the PNP's ranks was a 54-year-old Police Commissioned Officer of the agency's Regional Maritime Unit 10 in Cagayan de Oro, which is under modified general community quarantine status.

Accounting for casualties and recoveries, there are still 969 active coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police, a significant drop from the 1,323 active infections by end-September when the agency's tally breached the 5,500-mark.

The agency's recovery rate stands at 84.1%, up from 76% in September, which police leadership earlier attributed to intensified mass testing among its ranks.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, which serves as the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force, continues to intensify its quarantine enforcement. On Monday, it announced it would be sending out more cops to "make homes and communities conducive for online classes."

As of the Department of Health's latest case bulletin on Tuesday afternoon, the national caseload stands at 326,833 infections.

Along with being under the world's longest lockdown, the Philippines has the 20th highest number of coronavirus cases in the world and the highest number of confirmed patients in Southeast Asia.

