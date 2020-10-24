#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Quinta' may intensify into severe tropical storm before landfall
Photo shows the forecast track of Tropical Depression Quinta.
Release/PAGASA
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 9:36am
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Quinta may intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Bicol region or Eastern Visayas between Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau forecasts "Quinta" to strengthen into a tropical storm within 24 hours as it moves closer to land.

No storm warning signal is up yet, but PAGASA said it may raise Signal Number 1 in several localities in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas today.

The troughs of Tropical Depression Quinta and Typhoon Pepito, outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over large portions of Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao.

"Quinta" is moving northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

As of 10 p.m. on Friday, the center of "Quinta" was spotted 820 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

