Tropical Depression Quinta to hit Bicol on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area off Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression Quinta and is forecast to hit the Bicol region on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the center of Quinta was spotted 880 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving west slowly.

PAGASA said the cyclone was forecast to move generally northwestward then westward by Sunday.

It was expected to make landfall over the Bicol region by Monday.

“After crossing Bicol region, Quinta will continue to track westward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon. It is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday,” PAGASA said.

Tropical Storm Pepito, which hit parts of Luzon early this week, left P121.6 million in damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

In anticipation of inclement weather, Albay has issued an advisory banning fishermen from sailing and telling residents to be updated through the province’s Smart infocast and local radio stations.

Cedric Daep of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office said the ban to fish is to warn fishermen not to venture out during the storm.

“We know that these fishermen are spending at least seven days when fishing in the open seas. They could be trapped in the giant waves in the Pacific Ocean as the storm approaches land,” Daep told The STAR. – Cet Dematera