#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tropical Depression Quinta to hit Bicol on Monday
As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the center of Quinta was spotted 880 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving west slowly.
PAG-ASA
Tropical Depression Quinta to hit Bicol on Monday
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - October 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — The low-pressure area off Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression Quinta and is forecast to hit the Bicol region on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the center of Quinta was spotted 880 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving west slowly.

PAGASA said the cyclone was forecast to move generally northwestward then westward by Sunday.

It was expected to make landfall over the Bicol region by Monday.

“After crossing Bicol region, Quinta will continue to track westward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon. It is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday,” PAGASA said.

Tropical Storm Pepito, which hit parts of Luzon early this week, left P121.6 million in damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

In anticipation of inclement weather, Albay has issued an advisory banning fishermen from sailing and telling residents to be updated through the province’s Smart infocast and local radio stations.

Cedric Daep of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office said the ban to fish is to warn fishermen not to venture out during the storm.

“We know that these fishermen are spending at least seven days when fishing in the open seas. They could be trapped in the giant waves in the Pacific Ocean as the storm approaches land,” Daep told The STAR. – Cet Dematera

PAG-ASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
PRA suspends processing of Special Resident Retiree’s Visas amid review
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Board of Trustees of the Philippine Retirement Agency, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, on Friday announced...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA off Mindanao now a tropical depression, threatens Bicol region
8 hours ago
The low pressure area east of Mindanao developed into a tropical depression Friday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief justice says SC 'tried its best' in case of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court was not remiss in the case of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who gave birth in government custody and...
Headlines
fbfb
Parlade scolded for threat to Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
Hontiveros told Parlade that "by silencing [these women], you are letting the violence, rape and abuse that many Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Motorcycle taxis return
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed the resumption of operations of...
Headlines
fbfb
Manila cancels Nazarene Traslacion
By Rey Galupo | 2 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and the Catholic Church have agreed that there will be no Traslacion of the Black Nazarene on Jan....
Headlines
fbfb
Pope boosts chances of same-sex union in Philippines
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Pope Francis’ expression of support for the civil union of gay couples could bolster the chances for passage of long...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF withdraws pre-boarding tests for outbound Filipino travelers
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
Filipinos going abroad no longer need to undergo antigen testing for COVID-19 before they leave the country, the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
fbfb
Relaxed curfew, staggered work shifts urged
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Local government units are encouraged to relax curfew hours, while business establishments are advised to implement staggered...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with