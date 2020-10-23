#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC determining common issues for anti-terror law oral arguments
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is determining common issues raised in the dozens of petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for the coming oral arguments, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said Friday.

In the "Chief Justice Meets the Press" event on Friday, Peralta explained that the justice-in-charge of the petitions is coming up with the common issues raised in the 37 petitions against the anti-terrorism law. He stressed that they cannot proceed with the oral arguments if justices have not determined issues they will discuss.

“I hope she will already be ready to submit to us the issues to be argued and then set the preliminary conference because we have also to consult,” the chief justice explained.

“We try to move fast but because there are so many petitions, it’s difficult,” Peralta admitted.  

With the law’s Implementing Rules and Regulations released last weekend, petitioners are pressing the SC to act on their pleas and grant their prayer for a temporary halt order against the implementation of Republic Act 11479.

The first petition against the law was filed barely 24 hours since President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. In August, the SC said they will hold oral arguments on the petitions at the earliest by end of September but no date has been announced yet.

How many lawyers will argue? Will 'friends of the court' be invited?

Peralta admitted that one of the difficulties they are facing is that lawyers of the 37 groups of petitioners would want to argue before the SC. He also said that the Office of the Solicitor General will bring all assistant solicitors general for the oral arguments.

“Where will we place them?” He said.

The justices then moved to determine first common issues in the petitions then conduct a preliminary conference. “Petitioners who have common issues , they will appoint one to argue,” the chief justicesaid.

Peralta also said there is a move to invite one or two amicus curiae or “friend of court,” usually called in by the court to “help in the disposition of issues submitted to it.”

Martial law-era Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza has asked the SC to allow him to appear as amicus curiae in the case, but at least two petitioners blocked his pleading.

The petition led by former SC Justice Antonio Carpio and the Free Legal Assistance Group said that Mendoza was not offering friendly advice to the SC but is seeking to intervene as third person and as “friend of the Respondents.”

Peralta said: “We will resolve that problem in due time.”

The chief justice said he hopes that when the SC resumes session on November 3, these issues will already be addressed by the justice-in-charge of the case.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW DIOSDADO PERALTA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC exec: Congressmen involved in DPWH graft
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Some lawmakers are conspiring with public works personnel and project contractors to commit corruption, an official of President...
Headlines
fbfb
Parlade scolded for threat to Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
Hontiveros told Parlade that "by silencing [these women], you are letting the violence, rape and abuse that many Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
General warns Soberano, Catriona on keeping ties with Gabriela
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A military general warned actress Liza Soberano that her association with a women’s rights group may put her in the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Chief Justice Peralta holds press conference
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, for the second time this year, will hold a virtual press conference on Friday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Chief justice says SC 'tried its best' in case of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 minutes ago
The Supreme Court was not remiss in the case of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who gave birth in government custody and...
Headlines
fbfb
1,923 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines’ total tally to over 365,000
By Xave Gregorio | 51 minutes ago
This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases hovered below 2,000.
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross won't restart COVID-19 testing until PhilHealth debt paid
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte's assurance that the Philippine Red Cross would...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta: More than 80,000 PDLs released since March
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Friday said 81,888 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) were released from March 17 to October...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Up to 30% seating capacity for religious gatherings in GCQ areas
3 hours ago
In areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), religious gatherings may now fill venues up to 30% of their seating capacity....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with