#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Velasco wants Cha-cha, but says thereâ€™s no more time for it
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco presides over a House session in this undated photo.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
Velasco wants Cha-cha, but says there’s no more time for it
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 4:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Much like previous leaders of the House of Representatives under the Duterte administration, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco also favors amending the Constitution, but admits that there is not enough time to tackle it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would want to push for charter change,” Velasco told the Daily Tribune in an online interview. “But I think there isn’t really time for that, especially that we’re focusing all of our efforts on COVID.”

Among the provisions that Velasco wants changed in the Constitution are term limits on elected officials, saying that the three years allotted for lawmakers to sit in the House is “very short.”

He said that this results in public officials getting sidetracked from official duties as they tend to focus on preparing for their reelection bid.

But he stressed that the legislature is better off focusing on measures to tackle the effects of COVID-19.

Not a rubber stamp

Still, he said that not all hope is lost for charter change under the Duterte administration, saying that he will consult with the president if he still wants to pursue one of his campaign promises.

“If he says that we should do it, we will do it,” Velasco said in Filipino. “I look up to our beloved president because he is far wiser than I am.”

Despite this reliance on President Rodrigo Duterte to set the legislative agenda — and even to settle power struggles in the House — Velasco maintained that the chamber cannot be considered a rubber stamp.

“We cannot be called a rubber stamp because we do our job in scrutinizing each and every legislative measure,” Velasco said.
.
Malacañang has said that Duterte does not consider charter change a priority in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has rallied support from local governments for the amendment of the Constitution.

CHARTER CHANGE LORD ALLAN VELASCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Pepito
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP confirms death of exec in Laguna chopper crash
6 hours ago
According to the Philippine National Police, Police Maj. Gen. Joevic Ramos passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday after being...
Headlines
fbfb
GCQ in Metro Manila eyed until December
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
While the government is gradually reopening the pandemic-hit economy, there is an emerging consensus among officials to extend...
Headlines
fbfb
US carrier strike group resumes South China Sea operations
1 day ago
"The focus of our operations has always been, and will continue to be, cooperation alongside our Indo-Pacific allies and partners...
Headlines
fbfb
Whisteblower claims 'pastillas' money set aside for Immigration exec's election run
3 hours ago
The money made from the "pastillas" bribery scheme was meant to fund former Port Operations Division chief Marc Red Mariñas's...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19, with total now at 11,178
1 minute ago
Foreign affairs officials on Tuesday said 26 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, pushing the total to now...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte vows not to forgive corrupt officials
By Alexis Romero | 28 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed not to forgive officials involved in corruption and has urged the public to report...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP to file administrative case against pilot-in-command for March chopper crash
By Franco Luna | 47 minutes ago
"The Pilot-In-Command, Lt Col Roel Zalatar failed to conduct risk assessment before the takeoff which is required for a trained...
Headlines
fbfb
1,640 new cases push Philippines' coronavirus tally to over 360,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
A total of [FIGURE] people in the Philippines have had COVID-19 since health authorities first reported a case in late January....
Headlines
fbfb
CHR, Red Cross urged to check on Nasino while in isolation after furlough
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Concerned for the physical and mental condition of Nasino who is now on a 14-day isolation period, Kapatid made the request...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with