House version of 2021 budget ready for Senate submission

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives long-delayed version of the 2021 budget bill is virtually "ready for submission" to the Senate.
Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) confirmed this before reporters in a press conference on Monday afternoon after the meeting of the House 'small committee' tasked to receive and resolve amendments to the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget.
"The 2021 House version of the budget is complete. Basically, our job is done. We called the bluff of the Senate... This is the fastest small committee in the history of this House of Representatives," Salceda told reporters.
"We don't want a reenactment of the 2018 budget. There is a huge penalty for that, and we need to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic," he also said.
He was referring to the 2019 national budget, which lawmakers failed to pass on time, forcing the national government to operate on a reenacted budget. Doing so again this year would mean using the same spending plan approved for the year 2020, which at the time did not factor in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
To a vote of 257-6, the lower chamber approved the bill on its third and final reading on Friday, after months of deliberations that only began anew after President Rodrigo Duterte called for a special session from October 13 to 16.
The fiscal plan has yet to be printed and officially submitted to the Senate, which has given the lower chamber an October 28 deadline after its earlier leadership shakeup, over 10 days after the bill’s final reading.
According to Salceda, further amendments for government agencies will be tackled in "a continuing group under [Rep. Edcel Lagman] that will continue to receive."
"We have not closed the door, but what we have closed is the book," Salceda said.
A separate statement by Lagman on October 10 carried a different tone altogether as the lawmaker called for more session days for the bill's approval.
"An additional period of four (4) days from October 19 to 22, 2020 is necessary in order that the committee and individual amendments to the appropriation measure can be considered and approved by Plenary before second reading. More time is required so that the bill for approval on second reading already includes the committee and individual amendments which should be proposed and approved in Plenary session," the statement read.
"The long tradition of a “small committee” effecting the amendments after the approval of the budget bill on second reading should be abandoned in order to assure transparency in the proceedings which is not achieved by the furtive conclave of the small panel," it added.
Salceda is also quoted in a report by ABS-CBN News as saying that the small group reached a consensus to consider in its meeting only institutional amendments, departmental errata, and individual amendments during a later bicameral conference committee.
"The implications are a. the probability of reenactment is zero b. empowers the government to confront the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic c. restore the Philippines as a nation-state to its trajectory of growth, maintain macroeconomic stability and make growth gains sustainable," he is quoted as saying in a text message.
— Franco Luna with reports from Xave Gregorio
The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.
"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.
The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis
The House version of the 2021 national budget is ready for submission to the Senate after the lower chamber's small group reached a consensus, Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) says.
Noting that Speaker Lord Allan Velasco delivers, Salceda notes that they only considered institutional amendments, departmental errata and individual amendments during the bicameral committee.
House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez says the Congress will resume deliberations on the 2021 national budget following the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for a special session.
"Let us set aside politics and focus first on the passage of the national budget as requested by the President," Romualdez says in a statement.
Romualdez stresses that they will respect the term-sharing agreement and that they will ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the lower chamber.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has endorsed Rep. Lord Velasco (Marinduque) as speaker of the House of Representatives, according to Rep Doy Leachon (Oriental Mindoro).
"She's doing it as a friend of Cong. Velasco. Besides, she believes that parties to the term-sharing agreement must be gentleman enough to comply," Leachon says in a statement.
Leachon adds that non-adherence to the term-sharing agreement is a defiance to President Rodrigo Duterte.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte called the Congress to a special session on October 13 to 16, 2020 to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays.
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assures President Rodrigo Duterte that the proposed 2021 national budget will be passed on time despite the suspension of the budget deliberations at the House of Representatives.
"We welcome the President’s stern warning to all parties to stop all the politicking as it could jeopardize the welfare of our fellow citizens at this critical time. In this, we are not evading any responsibility for our own actions, and would in fact like to sincerely apologize again to the President and the whole nation for adding anxiety to an already uncertain situation," Cayetano says in a social media post shortly after Duterte's recorded address aired.
Cayetano says the House will submit the printed budget to the Senate on November 5, which would allow them to continue with their own deliberations and prepare for the formal transmittal on November 16.
