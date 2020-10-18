Rail lines set to gradually increase passenger capacity, DOTr says

MANILA, Philippines — Starting Monday, all four of Metro Manila's rail lines will be gradually increasing the maximum passenger capacity of their trains to accommodate more commuters, transportation secretary Arthur Tugade said Sunday.
In a statement sent to reporters Sunday afternoon, the Department of Transportation disclosed that the Metro Rail Transit Line-3, Light Rail Transit Line-2, Light Rail Transit Line-1, and the Philippine National Railways will increase their respective maximum passenger capacities to 30%, and later 50%.
This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte and the entire Cabinet voted to approve the transportations recommendations of the economic development council, which also include a "one-seat apart" rule on public transportation, the use of service contracting to expand bus and jeep capacity, the expansion of rail capacity to 30 to 50%, and the expansion of provincial buses, motorcycle taxis, shuttles and transport network vehicle services.
As it stands, the current maximum passenger capacity of these railway lines ranges from 13% to 18%.
According to DOTr data requested by Philstar.com earlier, passenger averages over the initial general community quarantine period were 43,341 during weekdays and 33,570 during weekends.
The MRT-3 will be increasing its train capacity initially to 30% with 372 passengers per train set, from the current reduced capacity of 13% with 153 passengers per train set. Once the 50% increased capacity is implemented, the MRT-3 will be able to cater to 591 passengers per train set.
The LRT-1 line will also be increasing its passenger capacity to 30% and expect that its trains will accommodate 370 passengers per train set, and later, 620 passengers once it increases to 50%.
For the LRT-2, trains will be able to accommodate 486 passengers per train set at 30% capacity, up until 814 at 50% capacity.
The PNR will be implementing an increase to 30% in the capacity of each of the rail line's train models, after which it will be able to accommodate:
- 179 passengers per train set for the DMU ROTEM model
- 167 passengers per train set for the DMU 8000;
- 228 passengers per train set for the DMU 8100;
- and 302 passengers per train set for the EMU model.
Once the 50% capacity is implemented, the PNR will be able to serve an average of 259 passengers per train set.
In preparation for the implementation of the increased capacity, social distancing marks inside trains are being adjusted for passengers, the department also said in its statement. Train marshals will also be deployed in stations and inside the trains to ensure the compliance of passengers.
Tugade added that the railway sector was reminded to implement the department's thrust of adding PUV, routes, trains, increasing speed and capacity, then reducing travel time and headway.
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
During the lifting of enhanced community quarantine in June, the rail lines were able to accommodate:
- LRT-1: 43 per train car, 158 per train set, or only 12% of its capacity
- LRT-2: 40 per train car, 160 per train set, or only 10% of its capacity
- MRT-3: 51 per train car, 153 per train set, or only 13% of its capacity
- PNR: 148 average persons per train car or 20% capacity on average
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The city of Manila prohibits the use of karaokes, videokes and other sound-producing devices that may disturb the community from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
The city council released the ordinance to support students studying from home.
Violators will be fined P1,000 for first offense, P2,000 for second offense and P3,000 for the third and succeeding offenses.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered the removal of fees from Automated Fare Collection System cards.
This comes within days of the Department of Transportation ordering the "No Beep card, no ride" policy on the EDSA Busway over the collection of P80 per card by service provider AF Payments Inc.
AF Payments had said the cards were being sold for zero profit and were partially subsidized.
The LTFRB says commuters will only have to pay for their fare and not the reloadable cards.
AF Payments Inc. will give away 125,000 Beep cards to the public for free, ONE News reports.
This comes after the Department of Transportation threatened to suspend the use of Beep cards on the EDSA Busway over an 80-peso fee that AFPI collects for the cards.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said the cards should be free.
The company behind Beep card says it is giving away 125,000 Beep cards to the public for free, after commuters found the card’s P80 purchase free burdensome. pic.twitter.com/MPcYtnq31X— ONE News PH (@onenewsph) October 6, 2020
ONE News reports said the cost of the cards, which AF Payments last week said is sold at zero profit and is already partially subsidized, will be shouldered by its shareholders "as well as donations from Ayala Infrastructure's various business groups."
The Department of Transportation says it will suspend implementation of the Beep cards on public utility buses after implementing the project on October 1.
It said the suspension is because of "the refusal of AF Payments, Inc., the provider of the automatic fare collection system (AFCS) at the EDSA Busway, to waive the cost of the beep card despite consistent pleas made by the government."
AF Payments this week said the cards are already sold at no profit and are partially subsidized,
"The EDSA Bus Consortia stated that they will look for another AFCS provider who can offer a better solution to the existing problem. Meeting with other AFCS providers is scheduled on Tuesday morning," DOTr also said.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says the local government will be conducting regular free mass swab testing for public market vendors, mall employees, mall employees, supermarket employees, hotel staffers, restaurant workers and drivers of public transportation.
Moreno says they will try to reach as many as possible with the help of the new RT-PCR molecular laboratory at Sta. Ana Hospital.
"Gusto namin bigyan ng kapanatagan ang mga Batang Maynila, na ang mga manggagawang nakakahalubilo nila ay mga healthy persons. We need to manage and balance public health and the economy," Moreno says.
Good morning, Manila! Magsasagawa po tayo ng libreng mass swab testing para sa mga sumusunod na manggagawa: Public...Posted by Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday, 29 September 2020
