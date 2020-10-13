#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PCOO red-tagging allegations already resolved, Andanar says
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines in an Oct. 6, 2019 statement said Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy is accountable for any harm caused by her claim that NUJP and progressive media outfits are “terrorist” communists.
News5 YouTube Channel, Screen grab
PCOO red-tagging allegations already resolved, Andanar says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Communications Secretary Martin Andanar claimed that the Presidential Communications Operations Office has "never red-tagged anyone." 

Speaking at the Senate’s hearing on the PCOO budget, Andanar also claimed that the office's allegations of doing so are long resolved.

"Red-tagging? Are we really involved in red-tagging which in my opinion amounts to propaganda? Can you tell us more? Has this been resolved?" Sen. Koko Pimentel asked Andanar at the hearing.

"The question on whether the PCOO was red-tagging people was already resolved...the PCOO as an institution has never red-tagged anybody," Andanar said in response. 

Asked about his personal idea of the practice, Andanar himself defined red-tagging as "when you accuse an individual to be a member of the communist party, or the CPP-NPA." 

He, however, inserted the caveat that to admit to the accusations would mean "red-tagging in the sense that the PCOO is involved in it means that the PCOO is using all of its agency or platforms to disseminate this."

Philippine jurisprudence defines red-tagging as “the act of labelling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy... by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies of the State.’”

The Commission on Human Rights has also issued a warning against the practice of red-tagging, which it said "violates the constitutional guarantee of presumption of innocence and may have serious implications on the security and movement of individuals and groups involved."

READ: Anti-communist gov't task force posts false quote of Anakbayan spokesperson

'Red-tagging can bring violence to persons'

At the hearing, Sen. Richard Gordon pointed out that the Anti-Subversion Law, which outlaws membership in the Communist Party of the Philippines, has long been repealed.

Having left-leaning views and being an armed rebel are two different things. 

"If there is such a thing as red-tagging, when I was in UP they would call us, you know, American boy, or administration boy which is equally bad, 'di ba? Otherwise there would be no discussion, if we put people in a category, he never grows and that’s whats wrong about red-tagging. Because when you use that strategy, you are actually refusing to listen to them or you’re asking people not to listen to them, or you’re telling them that they’re in violation of the law," he said. 

"Red-tagging is worse because of the current atmosphere that you know it might bring violence onto the persons tagged as active members of the communist party, that’s the worry. I don’t think any violence will come to a person called Amboy, he will be embraced by the people," Pimentel replied. 

In late September, lawmakers under the Makabayan bloc slammed PCOO exec Lorraine Badoy for her constant red-tagging of government critics, leading to the suspension of the office's budget hearings under the House Committee on Appropriations. 

As far back as November 2019, Badoy was documented accusing alternative media outlets of being communist fronts. 

The Palace communications team is also a member of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, which routinely accuses activist groups critical of the Duterte administration of being affiliated with the New People's Army.

A number of its posts doing so are still up on its official social media channels. 

RELATED: Anti-communist task force, PCOO spread false claims on ABS-CBN franchise

For Gordon, "the value of the PCOO" should have been "to invite people who are perceived to be left, or left of center, or right, to engage in a discussion."

"PCOO is not the propaganda arm of the president...It is supposed to let everybody know what’s going on or the positions in the debate before the Congress right now," he added.

Malacanang's communications team has also on more than one occasion been caught in a lie after it washed its hands of a social media post claiming, incorrectly, that ABS-CBN's "request for franchise renewal was disapproved" because of legal issues raised against the network.

— with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio 

NATIONAL TASK FORCE TO END LOCAL COMMUNIST ARMED CONFLICT NTF-ELCAC PCOO PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It's final: Cayetano out as speaker as House formalizes election of Velasco
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
(Updated 12:57 p.m.) Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has irrevocably resigned as speaker of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says pandemic may soon be over
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon after three groups have expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
After distancing self from speakership row, Duterte to meet with Cayetano, Velasco again
8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet once again with Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco following the latter’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano claims support of 200 allies
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The real showdown over the speakership begins today, according to Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Congress convenes in a special...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PCOO red-tagging allegations already resolved, Andanar says
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The question on whether the PCOO was red-tagging people was already resolved...the PCOO as an institution has never red-tagged...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA off Guiuan, Eastern Samar now Tropical Depression 'Ofel'
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
PAGASA on Tuesday said the low pressure area spotted in Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression "Ofel"...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terrorism law implementing guidelines for final deliberations on Wednesday
2 hours ago
The guidelines for the implementation of contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is up for final deliberations on October...
Headlines
fbfb
Paolo Duterte gets plum post in House as dust settles from speakership row
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The presidential son was elected to chair the House Committee on Accounts which handles the budget of the House of Repre...
Headlines
fbfb
House reopens debates on 2021 budget after Cayetano ouster
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The House of Representatives reopened debates on the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021 after ousting Rep. Alan...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with