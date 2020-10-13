#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
Market life in virus-hit Philippines continues with consumers still flocking to stores. The country now has more than 342,000 infections with over 6,300 dead.
The STAR/Edd Gumaban
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations on quarantine classifications in the country to avoid preempting government from making decisions. 

The OCTA Research team had recently said the towns of Bauan in Batangas, Calbayog in Western Samar, and General Trias in Cavite should be reverted to a stricter quarantine status after an increase in its daily attack rate were recorded in the said areas. 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said at a briefing that while they appreciate the group's efforts in monitoring virus cases, it would be better for them to course their observations privately to the IATF. 

"I have requested for them to desist from making recommendations on classifications as it is really the job of experts," he said in mixed Filipino and English. "I understand they have one or two epidemiologists but it's still not the same number of experts working with the IATF."

Roque said the provincial governments along with the regional IATF could make the said decision on the municipalities, as he responded to questions on the group's call. 

But, he added that even the crisis panel dealing with the pandemic does not release to the public their recommendations before submitting to President Rodrigo Duterte, who Roque said makes the final call. 

"They can probably endorse their recommendations privately to the IATF so that the panel is not preempted," he said. 

The UP OCTA Research team began providing forecasts back in April, when the coutnry was still in hard lockdowns from the COVID-19. Experts from the University of Santo Tomas later on joined in the group.

They have also warned that easing quarantine measures in Metro Manila could see the country's total cases ballooning, which now stands at 342,816 as of October 13, with 6,332 deaths. 

In June, Roque touted victory with his "Congratulations, Philippines" remarks over beating OCTA's projections that the Philippines will see 40,000 infections by end of the said month. It was, however, just short of about a few thousands from the 36,438 tally by end-June. 

The government has long faced criticism for how it has put retired military officials instead of health experts in charge of its response to a pandemic in the country that has emerged to have the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia and among the world's Top 20 nations with highest cases. 

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace says pandemic may soon be over
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon after three groups have expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano claims support of 200 allies
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The real showdown over the speakership begins today, according to Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Congress convenes in a special...
Headlines
fbfb
Allies install Lord Allan Velasco as new Speaker
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Allies of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco installed him as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives yesterday, effectively...
Headlines
fbfb
Court grants jailed activist Nasino 3-day furlough for wake, burial of Baby River
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A Manila court has granted detained activist Reina Mae Nasino’s plea for temporary liberty to attend her three-month-old...
Headlines
fbfb
After distancing self from speakership row, Duterte to meet with Cayetano, Velasco again
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet once again with Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco following the latter’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House reopens debates on 2021 budget after Cayetano ouster
By Xave Gregorio | 2 minutes ago
The House of Representatives reopened debates on the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021 after ousting Rep. Alan...
Headlines
fbfb
Grab driver released a week after altercation
By Franco Luna | 22 minutes ago
"Yes, she was able to leave earlier at around 1 p.m.," the boyfriend of Grab driver Florence Norial said in Filipino.&nb...
Headlines
fbfb
'It was newsworthy’: PCOO defends PTV coverage of Velasco faction's session
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 51 minutes ago
The Presidential Communications Office on Tuesday defended state-run PTV's broadcasting of the informal session held by lawmakers...
Headlines
fbfb
1,990 new COVID-19 cases bring Philippine tally to over 344,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 57 minutes ago
The DOH announced 1,990 new COVID-19 infections, of which 92% occurred within the last two weeks.
Headlines
fbfb
Citing lack of personnel, Manila jail opposes furlough for Baby River's mom
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Jail Chief Inspector Maria Ignacia Monteron of the Manila City Jail Female Dormitory said there are currently 665 persons...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with