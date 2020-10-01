COVID-19 caseload in Philippines climbs to 314,079

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 314,079 after 2,415 new infections were recorded, the Department of Health said Thursday.

Eighty-three percent of the newly-reported cases contracted COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

The bulk of the additional cases were still recorded in Metro Manila (930), followed by Cavite (238), Rizal (128), Laguna (123) and Negros Occidental (103).

There were also 771 new recoveries and 59 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 254,223 and 5,562, respectively.

The DOH said there are 54,294 active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine. Of the figure, 86.6% are mild cases, 9% are asymptomatic, 1.4% are severe cases and 3.1% are critical cases.

More than 3.52 million people have been tested for the new coronavirus.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Tacloban City, Bacolod City, Iligan City and Iloilo City will be under general community quarantine until the end of October. Only Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, will be under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will be under modified GCQ, the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 33.86 million individuals, with over 1.01 million deaths.