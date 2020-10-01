COVID-19 caseload in Philippines climbs to 314,079

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 314,079 after 2,415 new infections were recorded, the Department of Health said Thursday.
Eighty-three percent of the newly-reported cases contracted COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
The bulk of the additional cases were still recorded in Metro Manila (930), followed by Cavite (238), Rizal (128), Laguna (123) and Negros Occidental (103).
There were also 771 new recoveries and 59 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 254,223 and 5,562, respectively.
The DOH said there are 54,294 active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine. Of the figure, 86.6% are mild cases, 9% are asymptomatic, 1.4% are severe cases and 3.1% are critical cases.
More than 3.52 million people have been tested for the new coronavirus.
Metro Manila, Batangas, Tacloban City, Bacolod City, Iligan City and Iloilo City will be under general community quarantine until the end of October. Only Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, will be under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, will be under modified GCQ, the most relaxed form of community quarantine.
Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 33.86 million individuals, with over 1.01 million deaths.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1.
The Department of Tourism announces that Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has been advised to go on self-quarantine for 10 days because she had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
She was scheduled to visit Boracay for its reopening to tourists under general community quarantine areas on October 1. — Philstar.com/Rosette Adel
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says it has allowed the reopening of 12 bus routes in Regions 3 and 4A starting Sept. 30, 2020.
The following modified provincial bus routes will be allowed under Memorandum Circular 2020-051:
- San Fernando, Pampanga - Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City
- Batangas City, Batangas - Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)
- Lemery, Batangas (PITx)
- Lipa City, Batangas (PITx)
- Nasugbu, Batangas (PITx)
- Indang, Cavite (PITx)
- Mendez, Cavite (PITx)
- Tagaytay City, Cavite (PITx)
- Ternate, Cavite (PITx)
- Calamba City, Laguna (PITx)
- Siniloan, Laguna (PITx)
- Sta. Cruz, Laguna (PITx)
The Department of Health confirms 3,475 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 290,190.
The country's death toll now stands at 4,999 with 15 additional fatalities. The DOH also records 400 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 230,233.
Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the Philippines is now at 54,958.
Nurses and other health professionals with complete documents as of August 31 will be allowed to leave to work in other countries, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, about 1,500 health workers will benefit from the expanded deployment ban exemption. — Report from The STAR/Alexis Romero
Timezone Philippines says its operations are on pause because of the pandemic but that "it is not closing down anytime soon."
It adds that "through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."
Timezone FUN is still on PAUSE as mandated by the government due to the pandemic that we are all facing. All our venues...Posted by Timezone Philippines on Friday, 18 September 2020
