#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte eyes revamp or abolition of PhilHealth over corruption issues
This file photo shows a PhilHealth assistance window
PhilHealth Facebook page
Duterte eyes revamp or abolition of PhilHealth over corruption issues
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) abolished or revamped, saying reforms cannot be implemented if officials who are already entrenched in the system remain in their posts.

Duterte said he is considering imposing a "single line of authority" in the state-run insurer, which allegedly lost billions in funds due to fraudulent activities.

"But I will try to begin tomorrow shaking the tree in PhilHealth," the president said during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday in Malacañang.

"With regard to PhilHealth, I am going to propose to Congress to abolish...If you privatize it, my God, there is no money. Who will provide your insurance? Don't tell me capitalists will provide the insurance. Will we pay for it? You do not have funds," he added.

Duterte said the lack of funds is the reason that the government is selling its real estate properties in Japan.

"We have to raise money. Wala nang pambayad ‘yang sa PhilHealth na ‘yan kung... Kaya walang ibang remedy diyan (There is no money for PhilHealth...there is no other remedy). It must be a surgical move," he said.

Among the anomalies tied to PhilHealth are the padding of hospital claims to the health insurer, the procurement of allegedly overpriced information technology equipment and test kits, and the unauthorized disbursement of funds to hospitals that have not yet reported COVID-19 cases.

A justice department-led task force recently recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against former and incumbent PhilHealth officials over their supposed violations of the revised penal code, the anti-graft law, and the tax code.

Duterte cited the need to change PhilHealth's structure, claiming the present system no longer works.

"Create a new agency out of that — out of the ruins of that old one... We can't allow people who are already entrenched to remain. Nothing will happen. Either I’m going to revamp, consider everybody resigned there and if there’s the structure, we can slowly...disband...I mean as simple as it could ever be. That’s what I mean," he said.

'You can do it in three days'

Duterte said the discretion of officials on the papers being processed should be limited to prevent corruption.

"I told Congress to limit it. Three days, three days, three days, that’s enough. I'm sure… Otherwise, you guys are not doing your work. I mean three days if you really put your heart into it and work hard, you can finish the job," he said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that Duterte has given PhilHealth president Dante Gierran until the end of the year to cleanse the state-run insurer of corruption.

"If it cannot be done by December, a new law is needed to abolish it and to replace it with a new one," Roque said at a press briefing.

"The problem with PhilHealth is the problem is so systemic, they have to remove a lot of people, their influence is so pervasive so the president is thinking maybe it would be better to abolish it and start from scratch," he added.

Roque said PhilHealth personnel who are not involved in anomalies need not worry because the President knows who should be dismissed from the service.  
 
"Expect dismissals, massive dismissals in PhilHealth," the Palace spokesman said in Filipino.
 
Roque assured the public that the giving of medical assistance would continue even if the state-run insurer is abolished. He said the law scrapping PhilHealth would contain transitory provisions to ensure that key operations would be performed pending the creation of a new body.

"So nothing will change, only the faces. Corruption would be removed if it is abolished and a new organization...is created," Roque added.

PHILHEALTH RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lacson to Duterte: Instead of resigning, apply corruption laws to both friends and foes
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
After Duterte revealed that he offered to resign over corruption allegations surrounding top public officials, Lacson urged...
Headlines
fbfb
MECQ for Lanao del Sur; Metro Manila, other urban areas under GCQ for another month
19 hours ago
The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached over 307,000. Of the figure, 252,665 have recovered, while 5,381...
Headlines
fbfb
AMLC investigator testified De Lima not involved in Bilibid drug trade, her lawyer says
7 hours ago
An investigator of the Anti-Money Laundering Council testified that Sen. Leila De Lima was not involved in anomalous drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte warns Facebook over pages taken down for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
19 hours ago
Last week, Facebook took down over a hundred accounts and pages with links to the Philippine military and police for “coordinated...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco invokes word of honor; Duterte steps into row
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday took a dig at incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, challenging...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC upholds Comelec proclamation of 51 winning party-lists in 2019 polls
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has upheld validity of the Commission on Election’s proclamation of party-list winners of the 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
House minority wants Lorraine Badoy out of PCOO for continued red-tagging
1 hour ago
"Her actions as an appointed government official do not uphold the basic Filipino core values and deliberately disrespects...
Headlines
fbfb
Greenpeace willing to assist Palace in crafting climate emergency declaration
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Greenpeace Philippines welcomed the Palace statement that President Rodrigo Duterte would look into the suggestion to declare...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 2,025 new cases; total rises to over 309,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Eighty-one percent of the new cases occurred in the last two weeks, the Department of Health said.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Facebook ban unlikely, Duterte just wants to talk
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
The social media platform drew the president's ire for taking down networks of pages, accounts, and groups for "coordinated...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with