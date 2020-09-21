DFA logs over 185,000 Filipinos repatriated due to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 11,611 Filipinos came home last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

This brings the total number of those repatriated to 185,640, the agency added.

Of these repatriates, DFA said 35.04% or 65,048 are sea-based while the remaining 64.96% or 120, 602 are land-based.

"Our nationals from the Middle East comprised most of the repatriates this week at 8,132," a press release from the agency read.

It further logged 1,299 arrivals from Europe, including a medical repatriate each from Turkey, Malta, and Spain.

The third highest proportion of repatriates came from the America at 1,089, followed by 981 repatriates from Asia.

Among those repatriated from Asia were two Filipino crew members of the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock-1 which sank off the coast of Japan who are the only known survivors of the incident thus far.

A separate eight Filipino seafarers who were previously stranded in the waters of Ningde City, Fujian Province, China "due to travel restrictions brought about by COVID-19," also returned home last week, DFA said.

"Finally, 110 OFWs arrived from Africa — 109 of whom were working in Algeria and were assisted by our Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya," the agency said. — Bella Perez-Rubio