#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over, Palace says
File photo shows presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
The STAR/Joven Cagande
The worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over, Palace says
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just two days after the country logged a record-high number of deaths due to COVID-19, Malacañang said the worst of the pandemic-induced crisis is over.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said this during a Laging Handa briefing aired Wednesday on state-run PTV when he was asked about a Social Weather Stations survey which found that 57% of Filipinos think the worst of the pandemic-induced crisis is still to come. 

READ: More than half of Filipinos believe worst of COVID-19 pandemic has yet to come — SWS

"I understand the pessimism of our countrymen because the situation is really difficult now. But all I can say is the worst is over," he said in English and Filipino.  

"We only hit rock bottom because we closed the economy," he added in Filipino, referring to the country's worst economic slump under a democracy recorded in August. 

Another survey released by SWS in August also logged record-high unemployment at 45.5%.

READ: National survey logs record-high unemployment in July

Despite this, Roque met the anxieties of over half the country by urging them to learn to live with the virus while a vaccine is not yet available. 

"That's why our call to everyone, we can live while COVID is still here, because while there is no vaccine, no medicine, the pandemic will continue for longer," he said in Filipino.

He further enjoined Filipinos to take care of their health so that they could continue to earn a living amid the pandemic. 

While a significant number of businesses have been allowed to reopen, the country is still under varying forms of community quarantine which have persisted for 183 days now. 

A survey conducted by Finder.com shows that almost a fifth of Filipinos — around 14.2 million people— still do not have access to face masks, a fundamental stopgap to the spread of the disease which is required by the COVID-19 task force. 

READ: Some 13% of Filipinos do not own a face mask, survey suggests

Latest Department of Health data places the Philippines' COVID-19 caseload at 272,934, the highest in Southeast Asia, despite the fact that the country is also enforcing the longest community quarantine in the region. 

On Monday, DOH reported a record-high number of additional deaths at 259 and the total number of fatalities as of Wednesday stands at 4,732.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carpio joins Del Rosario, Morales in ICC complaint vs China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
(Updated 12:19 p.m.) Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio will be joining former Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
'Leon' strengthens into tropical storm, brings rains to parts of Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The tropical storm was given an international name “Noul”—a name contributed by North Korea, which means...
Headlines
fbfb
Mañanita celebrant Sinas likely to receive promotion, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"We have to evaluate him properly. The guy deserves also an evaluation and of course, a promotion, too. I think he has to...
Headlines
fbfb
'We might go back to ECQ': Año says reduced physical distancing in PUVs 'dangerous'
1 day ago
In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he supports...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines won’t pay vaccine reservation fee – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte expressed his concern on Monday about the reported pre-requisite – demanded by some pharmaceutical...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Villanueva renews call to lift deployment ban on health workers
11 minutes ago
"There is no doubt that our healthcare workers will choose to stay and serve in our health centers and hospitals if they can...
Headlines
fbfb
19 minutes ago
DOH debunks ‘fake news’ in graphic shared by NTF advisor Ted Herbosa
19 minutes ago
In a graphic of its own, the health department reminded the public: "COVID-19 is classified according to the severity of the...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
FLAG lawyer: No place in imperfect justice system for 'absolute' punishments like death penalty
By Kristine Joy Patag | 56 minutes ago
The court system in the Philippines already has inherent inequality, Free Legal Assistance Group rights lawyer Theodore Te...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb past 272,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The DOH logged 3,550 cases, marking the ninth straight day that additional cases were more than 3,000.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
P89.1 million earmarked for WHO solidarity vaccine trials
2 hours ago
The vaccine solidarity trial in the Philippines was scheduled to begin on the third week of October. The study is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with