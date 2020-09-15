#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Roque gives government COVID-19 response a grade of 85
File photo shows presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
The STAR/Joven Cagande
Roque gives government COVID-19 response a grade of 85
(Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Exactly half a year into the coronavirus-induced community quarantines in the country, the Palace thinks the government has the "best testing policy in Asia" for which it deserves a "very good grade," it said Tuesday. 

"All in all, I think we deserve a very good grade, I would give it a grade of 85%," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said at a virtual briefing on the 182nd day of quarantine, pointing to the country's testing capabilities. 

"We clearly have the best testing policy in the whole of Asia and probably in the whole world because we have exceeded 3 million. As a percentage of total whole population, we definitely have 3% of the population that should be tested," Roque, who once claimed that mass testing meant testing everyone in the country, said. 

The numbers do not seem to back this up. 

While government officials continue to flaunt the country’s high testing capacity, its contact tracing efforts continue to be lackluster, something no less than the World Health Organization pointed out as early as May. Only on September 14 did the interior department begin hiring additional contact tracers to reach its target of 150,000 personnel, a goal it has had since June. 

"We have to brush up on our tracing. Now that we've approved the 'Bayanihan 2', and we will have P5 billion alloted for additional tracers, the way I see it, we will have major inroads and successes using also the Magalong formula," Roque also said.

With its national caseload of 269,407 infections as of the health department's latest update, the country still has the highest coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, and the second-highest number of deaths. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

Despite this, the Palace spokesperson saw fit to downplay the coronavirus situation once more, pointing out that the country's health system still had 50% capacity for intensive care unit beds and 74% available ventilators, which he used to justify his claim the health system was "not overwhelmed."

Just a month ago, medical collectives released a manifesto calling for an enhanced community quarantine to allow the health sector a "time-out" amid the overwhelmed health system.

READ: Palace on quality of life survey: All of us are having a hard time

In the past, Roque told the public not to have the "wrong view" that the coronavirus situation is bad because other countries are going through it, too, and things could be worse. He added then that it should be expected for circumstances to be bad because everyone is struggling. 

Earlier in August, he also lauded Filipinos for their resilience after they managed to keep joblessness at 45% instead of 100% despite a long-winding coronavirus-induced lockdown. 

— Franco Luna 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We might go back to ECQ': Año says reduced physical distancing in PUVs 'dangerous'
10 hours ago
In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he supports...
Headlines
fbfb
Cheat sheet on Task Force PhilHealth's fact-finding probe, complaints to be filed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Here is a breakdown of the Task Force’s investigation, based on DOJ’s statement:
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin decries ‘plot’ to sell Philippine properties in Japan
By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. revealed yesterday a “plot” to sell four Philippine properties in...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs raps vs ex-PhilHealth chief Morales, other senior officers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
(Updated) Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in a Facebook post, said that Duterte approved the panel’s recommendations,...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd to provide for monthly connectivity, communication expenses of employees
7 hours ago
"The Department of Education is preparing for the provision for monthly connectivity and communications expense from the major...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Roque gives government COVID-19 response a grade of 85
2 hours ago
"All in all, I think we deserve a very good grade, I would give it a grade of 85%," Roque said at a virtual briefing.&nb...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Duterte urges nations to reject war, eliminate nuclear weapons
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
In a video message for the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, Duterte said no goal,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Discipline zone not enough:' DENR urged to declare Manila Bay a 'reclamation-free' zone
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA criticized the proposal of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources to declare...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
More than half of Filipinos believe worst of COVID-19 pandemic has yet to come — SWS
5 hours ago
The survey found that 57% of respondents think the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to arrive, marking a 10% increase...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DOJ on PhilHealth mess: Only initial findings out; more may face raps as probes continue
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“Further investigations will be conducted and more people may be charged," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with