National survey logs record-high unemployment in July

MANILA, Philippines — A national poll released Sunday found that joblessness in the adult labor force is now at a record-high 45.5%.
The survey, conducted by the Social Weather Stations from July 3 to July 6, saw the numbers of unemployed adults shoot up to 27.3 million in July from the 7.9 million recorded in December 2019.
The poll added that these joblessness figures marked "a 28-point increase from 17.5% in December 2019, and a new record-high since the 34.4% in March 2012."
SWS defines jobless adults as those who have left old jobs voluntarily, those seeking jobs for the first time, and those who have lost their jobs "due to economic circumstances beyond their control."
In addition to this, the survey found that 21% of adult Filipinos, "or half of the 42% with no job/livelihood at the time of the interview–lost their job/livelihood during the COVID-19 crisis."
The other 21% lost their jobs before the pandemic-induced crisis.
Meanwhile, 47% of adult Filipinos had a job at the time of the interview and the remaining 11% said they never had a job or livelihood before.
SWS also logged a slightly higher proportion of respondents who lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis in urban areas at 23% as compared to the 18% in rural areas.
Geographically, Balance Luzon showed the highest numbers of COVID-induced unemployment at 23%, trailed by the Visayas and Mindanao at 19%, then Metro Manila at 18%.
The national poll found that 79% of Filipinos say their quality of life worsened in the last 12 months. An overwhelming majority of these respondents, at 84%, said they had no job or livelihood at the time of the interview.
According to SWS, the record-high surge in national joblessness is consistent across all geographical divisions, genders, and areas both rural and urban.
Unemployment also rose in all adult age groups, with 18-24-year-olds remaining the most jobless as compared to others.
The surveu was conducted among 1,555 adult Filipinos using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. Margin of error is at ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, and ±5 for Balance Luzon, ±5% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao.
Latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 161, 253 and fatalities at 2,665.
It has been 153 days since the Philippines was first put under community quarantine — the longest lockdown in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
The Department of Health on Thursday reports 3,561 additional COVID-19 cases in the country based on tests from 89 out of 98 operational labs. This pushes the national tally of coronavirus cases in the Philippines to 119,460.
The health department also announcs 569 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 66,867. The national death toll is now at 2,150 with 28 additional fatalities.
The country's total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) is now at 50,473.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announces that they will implement the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during the modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18, 2020.
The Philippine College of Physicians clarifiy that their appeal to the government for a stricter lockdown was to give reprieve to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, doctor Mario Panaligan, president of the PCP, says their virtual conference over the weekend was not meant to humiliate the Duterte administration nor the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
"If you closely review the virtual conference on August 1, there was never a call for a revolt nor was there any threat of leaving patients on their own since our oath instructs us to first do no harm to anyone who needs our help," Panaligan says.
"By training our reserved nature, the likes of are are not used to giving out demands or ultimatums but if our requests and observations were taken as an assertive display of indignation, we apologize for the way the message was taken in a negative light," he adds.
Sen. Nancy Binay expresses support for the call of the country's healthcare workers as they are "already overwhelmed and exhausted."
With this, Binay says she hopes the government would use the two-week lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to launch a "massive granular information drive" on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Government can optimize the 'timeout' to reassess, recalibrate its strategies, set plans, and treat the interim as an opportunity to correct mistakes and miscues," Binay says in a statement.
The Manila International Airport Authority will adopt a 50% workforce deployment in back office work as Metro Manila and nearby provinces revert to modified enhanced community quarantine on Tuesday.
However, employees assigned in flight operations, terminal monitoring, facilities managament and maintenance, security, safety and emergency services are not included in this directive.
"To ensure continuous work, MIAA provides shuttle buses for use of airport workers plying routes covering Manila, Quezon City and Cavite. They are also provided free meals and hazard pay equivalent to P500 per day, the latter in compliance with DBM Circular 2020-1 dated March 24, 2020," the Department of Transportation said in an advisory.
