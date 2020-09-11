#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Families of elderly prisoners in for 'another long wait' with SC ruling on 5-month old petition
Families of political prisoners return to the Supreme Court on September 8 bearing black candles to remind magistrates of their 5-month old petition for the humanitarian release of elderly and sickly prisoners.
KAPATID/release
Families of elderly prisoners in for 'another long wait' with SC ruling on 5-month old petition
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — After waiting five months for the Supreme Court’s ruling on their petition for humanitarian release for sickly and elderly prisoners, their families are in for “another long wait,” as trial courts decide on their plea.

The SC Public Information Office on Thursday said the justices treated the petition for humanitarian release in this time of COVID-19, filed by 22 detainees on April 8, as an application for bail.

Justices were unanimous in referring their pleas to the trial courts that, they said, can conduct hearings and weigh the strength of prosecution evidence against the petitioners.

KAPATID, a group of families and friends of political prisoners, lamented that the SC already took five months to rule on their plea, only to be remanded to lower courts.

“It has been a long and difficult wait, and hurtful because while we expected swift and positive action, the Supreme Court, despite the prisoners’ life and death situation in overcrowded, disease-ridden jails, let go of five months and neglected the call of prisoners who hoped for at least a chance to survive,” Fides Lim, KAPATID spokesperson and wife of one of the petitioners, said.

Lim noted that what they raised to the courts were more than just legal issues, stressing that the petitioners are old and sick, and one is a nursing mother.

“The issue is about exercising the judicial power of compassionate intervention and equity jurisdiction to protect those least able to protect themselves. The issue is essentially about humanitarian considerations as a ground for the grant of bail in cases where it is a matter of discretion. Because a remedy for unsafe conditions need not await a tragic event,” Lim added.

With the SC’s ruling, they would need to wait more and battle opposition from state prosecutors, she noted.

“Remanding the petition to the trial courts means another long wait as the lower courts would need to hear out the new motion. Government prosecutors will surely oppose this while heaping more false evidence, especially against accused political prisoners to prolong their stay in jail,” KAPATID also said.

When the group filed the petition, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology had placed 15 inmates under isolation after they came in contact with an inmate who died of suspected COVID-19. The BJMP and the Bureau of Corrections have since reported hundreds of COVID-19 infections in their facilities.

KAPATID SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US COVID-19 vaccine makers didn't ask for conditions from Philippines — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that all potential COVID-19 vaccines will undergo the regulatory process...
Headlines
fbfb
'More than money, it is about memory': Fight against dictatorship continues for some Marcos victims
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
For Martial Law survivors and families of victims, the importance Republic Act 10368 — the Human Rights Victims Reparation...
Headlines
fbfb
Pemberton to remain in military compound while BI takes over custody for deportation processing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was granted pardon over killing US transgender woman Jennifer Laude, will remain in...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson questions billions in intel funds allocated to Duterte’s office in proposed 2021 budget
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
“I myself intend to ask this question when the Office of the President’s budget is up for discussion. When you...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque believes Pemberton pardon linked to Duterte’s desire to get COVID-19 vaccine access
1 day ago
In justifying his boss’ surprise move, Roque stressed that Duterte has repeatedly emphasized the need for a coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
Jennifer Laude's mom: Duterte said Pemberton won't walk free under his government
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 minutes ago
“Sampung taong pagkakakulong lang sana ang hinihingi naming kabayaran para sa buhay ng anak ko," Nanay Julita Laude...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CHR backs Senate bill seeking to intensify crackdown on human trafficking
1 hour ago
In a statement released Friday, CHR said it "strongly supports the passage of Senate Bill No.1794" as well as the calls of...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines passes 250,000 COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 252,964, of which almost 25% were active.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Guevarra: Duterte pardon to Pemberton a 'closed' matter, says 'let's move on'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
For Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the grant of absolute pardon to US Marine L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, convicted...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
WHO solidarity vaccine trial may begin end-October — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The target start of the solidarity vaccine trial was scheduled on the last week of October.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with