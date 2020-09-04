Lacson: Duterte needs strong political will, not emergency powers, to clean up PhilHealth

MANILA, Philippines — Another senator is dismissing a proposal to give President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to clean up the embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
"More than 'emergency powers' to reorganize PhilHealth, what the President needs is real, honest-to-goodness, strong political will first," Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Friday.
This comes after lawmakers at the House of Representatives, during a joint hearing on alleged anomalies and corruption within PhilHealth, proposed granting the chief executive emergency powers to reform the state-run agency.
Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Thursday thumbed down the proposal, both arguing that the president already has more than enough power to take action.
While Drilon claimed that Duterte can "reform and reorganize" PhilHealth without emergency powers, Lacson said the chief executive "actually needs an act of Congress to delegate to him such power or authority."
However, Lacson added that "if the President's intention is to cleanse PhilHealth of scalawags and misfits, he may not need that delegated authority anymore."
He further argued that Duterte already "has the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and other instrumentalities of government at his disposal."
In a meeting with his Cabinet aired last Tuesday, the president said that he would use the remaining two years of his term in working on cases against corrupt officials and personnel of PhilHealth.
Senators seek Duque's replacement
"That said, there is no time to lose to exercise such political will: No matter how good our country's economic managers are, if our health department is below the level of incompetence in the middle of this pandemic, we will all sink before we can even start to swim," Lacson urged.
"For a start, he can fire its ex-officio chairman and replace him with someone even with little above-average leadership traits, competence, honesty and integrity — and who won't wash his hands but takes full responsibility for what PhilHealth does or fails to do," he added.
The Senate on Tuesday bared its Committee of the Whole Report which recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against several executives of PhilHealth.
In addition to recommending the filing of charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who sits as PhilHealth chairman of the Board, the upper chamber in their report also urged that the president replace him as the country's top health official.
Even before the Senate's probe into the alleged corruption and mismanagement of PhilHealth's executives, over half of its members had already called for Duque's resignation over his handling of the country's COVID-19 response.
Duque, who continues to enjoy the president's trust, according to Malacañang, virtually attended the House panel hearing on Wednesday and backed the proposal to grant the president emergency powers. — Bella Perez-Rubio
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Senate President Tito Sotto reports the findings of the Senate Committee of the Whole following its investigation into alleged anomalies at PhilHealth.
Sotto admits that he is taking the task of reporting the Senate panel's findings with some reluctance in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that "we should not change horses mid-stream."
"It is suggested that we must let the pandemic first subside, before advocating for changes, in the areas of leadership, organization, systems and operations of PhilHealth," Sotto says.
Newly appointed PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran admits he is "very scared" of taking over the state insurer.
"I'm scared because I don't know the operations of PhilHealth. Unlike NBI, I knew the operations of NBI but PhilHealth, wala. I do not know about public health," Gierran tells ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday morning.
The former NBI director adds he does not have experience about public health but he knows about financial management.
President Rodrigo Duterte has "stated that it would be best for [PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales] and for PhilHealth to give up his post during these critical times for the agency," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.
Guevarra says the president had noted Morales' health.
The secretary adds that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has already talked to Morales "and that the latter said he would understand if he had to be replaced."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson warns PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. that they may face charges should the alleged irregularities in the state insurer be proven.
"Malamang, maliligo kayo sa kaso kapag ibinahagi na ni SP Tito Sotto kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang lahat na records ng proceedinhs ng pagdinig na sinasagawa namin ngayon," Lacson says.
Lacson recalled that in the previous Senate hearing, Limsiaco admitted that PhilHealth remitted P156 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue last August 3, claiming that he charged the amount to the Corporate Operational Budget of the agency.
"Then, he followed up with another lie - that he didn't know that it was an obligation under the law that he had to withhold taxes," the senator says.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III enumerates his efforts to counter fraud and corruption during his term as PhilHealth chief.
"I would like to state for the record that I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption" Duque tells the Senate Committee of the Whole during its unquiry on alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Duque denies that PhilHealth had P154 billion in losses, points out that the allegedly overpriced IT budhet and procurements are still in the planning phase.
