DFA confirms rescue of 1 of 39 Filipinos from cargo vessel missing in Japan
An alarm signal was received in the early hours from a vessel around 185 kilometers (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island, the Japanese coast guard said.
DFA confirms rescue of 1 of 39 Filipinos from cargo vessel missing in Japan
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 2:01pm

Manila, Philippines — The Japanese coast guard has found one of the 39 Filipinos on a cargo vessel that went missing while transiting the East China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

DFA in a statement on Thursday confirmed that a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel made a distress call on Tuesday from Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.

It also confirmed that the vessel was carring 43 crew members, 39 of whom were Filipino.

A report from Agence France-Presse earlier Thursday said the remaining four crew members were comprised of two New Zealanders, an Australian and a Singaporean.

"The Japanese Coast Guard immediately deployed patrol boats and airplanes to conduct the search for the missing vessel, which is still ongoing," DFA said.

AFP earlier reported that onew crew member was rescued on Wednesday. According to DFA, Japan's coast guard has confirmed that the rescued individual is Filipino.

"The Consulate General in Osaka is monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Japanese Coast Guard, which is launching a second search and rescue mission prior to the expected incoming typhoon," the department said.

"The DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA) and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Osaka are in close coordination with Korpil Ship Management and Manning Corp., the local manning agency, in ascertaining the condition of the Filipino seafarers."

EAST CHINA SEA JAPAN OFWS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
