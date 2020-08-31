#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
duterte-sona
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address at Batasan Pambansa on July 27, 2020.
Screenshot from RTVM
Lacson urges passing of 'designated survivor' bill
(Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ping Lacson called for the passage of a bill which seeks to extend the presidential line of succession beyond the top four government officials. 

"To avert a potential constitutional crisis and leadership vacuum, the process to pass a 'Designated Survivor' measure guaranteeing the continuity and stability of operations in government should be started immediately," he said on Monday.

The current line of presidential succession under the 1987 Constitution only includes the vice president, the Senate president, and the House speaker, in respective order. 

Further advocating for the measure, Lacson cited "recent events involving 'exceptional circumstances' such as terrorism [which] illustrate the need to address soonest the limitations of the 1987 Constitution's current provision on the line of succession."

"A constitutional crisis is possible if all four top elected officials, God forbid, die in one event such as the [State of the Nation Address] due to a terrorist attack in the Batasang Pambansa, or any occasion where the President and all three officials in the line of constitutional succession are present," he said.

In case of death or permanent disability of the four top government officials, Senate Bill No. 982, which Lacson filed in August last year, proposes the following line of succession:

  • the most senior senator, based on the length of service in the Senate;
  • the most senior representative based on the length of service in the House of Representatives;
  • the member of the Cabinet designated by the president

The bill also stipules that before "any public or private activity, event or function" attended by the president, the vice president, and ranking officials, the chief executive must designate a member of the Cabinet to be sequestered in a "secret and secure location."

Lacson urged the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes and Laws to either immediately conduct a hearing on the bill, or to appoint him as a subcommittee chairman.

"I am willing and ready to sponsor and defend such an important piece of legislation on the Senate floor," he said.

'Designated survivor' measure required by 1987 Constitution

The lawmaker also criticized the House of Representatives for failing to act on its own version of the "designated survivor" measure, citing the requested withdrawal of House Bill 4062 by Rep. Precious Castelo (Quezon City) in August.

"Needless to say, passing such legislation is not only constitutional. It is in fact, required under the 1987 Constitution," Lacson said.

The lawmaker cited Art. VII, Sec. 7 of the charter, which says that "Congress shall, by law, provide for the manner in which one who is to act as President shall be selected until a President or a Vice-President shall have qualified, in case of death, permanent disability, or inability of the officials mentioned in the next preceding paragraph."

"Congress shall, by law, provide who shall serve as President in case of death, permanent disability, or resignation of the Acting President. He shall serve until the President or the Vice-President shall have been elected and qualified, and be subject to the same restrictions of powers and disqualifications as the Acting President," Article VIII Sec. 8 of the Constitution reads.  — Bella Perez-Rubio

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT SEN. PING LACSON SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino in Australia asks Duterte help recovering ‘kidnapped’ kids
By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
A Filipino living in Australia is appealing to President Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to help...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID pre-registration eyed in October
By Czeriza Valencia | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority may start the pre-registration process for the National ID System in October in preparation...
Headlines
fbfb
Will quarantine be eased? Duterte decides today
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is scheduled to announce today the updated quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and other areas. He...
Headlines
fbfb
US: Reconsider deals with Chinese firms
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The United States has urged governments, parties and institutions around the world to assess the risk and reconsider business...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte visits Jolo
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
President Duterte ended his nearly month-long self-imposed quarantine here and went to Jolo, Sulu yesterday to visit the site...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 days ago
Taste of success for Taiwan's street vendors with Michelin award
2 days ago
A cloud escapes into the air as 80-year-old Taiwanese street food vendor Wu Huang-yi lifts the lid on a giant steaming basket...
Headlines
fbfb
3 days ago
Palace: No money for P5-K monthly cash aid suggested by Robredo
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 days ago
Malacañang on Thursday rejected Vice President Leni Robredo's suggestion to give monthly aid of P5,000 to the 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
4 days ago
She made a clutch shot in front of Kobe Bryant. He called it 'amazing'
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Tan, an amputee since 1996 due to an unfortunate accident, did what every sports fan dreams of — leave a lasting impression...
Headlines
fbfb
6 days ago
WATCH: Now pushed by supporters, 'RevGov' an option Duterte has raised in the past
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 6 days ago
The Palace said "the call to establish a revolutionary government came from a private group and organizers are free to...
Headlines
fbfb
7 days ago
WATCH: Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' in new trailer
7 days ago
Straight out of DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, the teaser trailer of director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is...
Headlines
fbfb
9 days ago
Echanis sustained multiple wounds before fatal stab in heart — forensic pathologist
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 days ago
Elderly peasant activist Randall Echanis suffered several punctures and stab wounds before he was deliberately stabbed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with