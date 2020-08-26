Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This undated photo shows Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan.
CBCP News
(Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Archbishop Oscar Cruz, former head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, has passed away. He was 85.

The news service of CBCP announced his passing Wednesday morning.

“Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan died today at 6:45 a.m. at the Cardinal Santos Hospital due to a lingering illness,” it said.

 

 

Cruz was appointed archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan in 1991 until his retirement in 2009. He led the CBCP from 1996 to 1999.

He received his seminary training at the University of Santo Tomas Central Seminary and pursued further theology studies at the Lateran University in Rome.

The late archbishop is known for his criticisms of the country’s leaders.

Renato Reyes, Bayan secretary-general, extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of Cruz.

“I had known him when we worked together in many campaigns during the Arroyo regime. We were together in the fight vs election fraud, against the killings of activist and in the broad united front,” Reyes said in a tweet.

“Bishop Cruz remained active well into the next administration. He even joined the impeachment complaint vs [former president Noynoy] Aquino over the [Disbursement Acceleration Program] scheme,” he added. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

