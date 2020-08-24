#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH says COVID-19 pandemic a 'trigger' for health reforms
A health worker fixes at bed at East Avenue Medical Centers’ Center for Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Disease in Quezon City on August 17, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH says COVID-19 pandemic a 'trigger' for health reforms
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said the coronavirus pandemic served as a “trigger” that supposedly paved the way for faster implementation of health reforms after its chief was criticized for calling the crisis a “blessing in disguise.”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque was referring to the pandemic that has sickened nearly 190,000 people and killed almost 3,000 in the country as a “trigger” that sped up the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“We know what pushes major reforms in every country, in every health system is a trigger. And our trigger now is a pandemic,” Vergeire said in a media briefing Monday.

“What our secretary meant is that the pandemic has triggered a more expeditious processing of what we have to implement for Universal Health Care law,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino, adding Duque did not mean anything to offend everybody.

Vergeire said the government is improving its healthcare capacity and enrolling Filipino citizens in the insurance program.

Last week, Duque said that although the health crisis exposed gaps in the country’s health system, it helped accelerate the implementation of the landmark law.

“This can also be some kind of blessing in disguise, serendipitous. Kasi parang na-accelerate iyong universal healthcare because of COVID-19. It is a catalyst,” he was quoted in media reports as saying.

Signed in 2019, Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act aims to provide easier and equal access to healthcare to all Filipinos. The law intends to automatically enrol all Filipinos n the National Health Insurance Program.

The measure also stipulated that increased investment will be made in public medical facilities and aimed to increase the number of health professionals.

A commentary published by Fitch Solutions Country and Industry Research said that the coronavirus pandemic would delay the Philippines’ target of achieving universal healthcare.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increased, it put a strain on the country's health personnel and resources, with medical workers previously saying the nation was waging losing battle against the deadly disease. 

The pandemic also left millions jobless and upended the daily lives of people. 

