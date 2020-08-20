Families of 14 missing Filipinos in Mindoro collision to receive P1 million each

MANILA, Philippines — Family members of the 12 Filipino fishermen and two other passengers of a fishing boat who went missing after a collision with a Chinese ship will receive P1 million each, the Philippine Coast Guard announced Thursday.
On June 27, FV Liberty 5 sank in the vicinity waters off Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro after a collision with Hong Kong-flagged MV Vienna Wood.
Adm. George Urabia Jr., commandant of the PCG, said the stakeholders of MV Vienna Wood and FV Liberty 5 will hold a formal settlement for the damages caused by the collision at the coast guard headquarters on August 24.
MV Vienna Wood will provide compensations worth P1 million each to the families of the 14 Filipinos who went missing following the maritime mishap.
"That's highly acceptable for the realities of the missing persons," Ursabia said in a mix of English and Filipino during a virtual press briefing.
Aside from the compensation for the families, the Chinese vessel will provide a settlement amount of P40 million to Irma Fishing and Trading Inc., the owner of FV Liberty 5.
Initial investigation showed that the Hong Kong-flagged vessel took three hours to report the collision to authorities.
The PCG received the distress call from the master of MV Vienna Wood at around 1 a.m. on June 28 while the collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. on June 27.
A week after launching the search and rescue operations for the missing Filipinos, the PCG filed criminal charges against the shipping company, master and officers of MV Vienna Wood.
At least four individuals were charged with reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property before an Occidental Mindoro court. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
The Philippine Coast Guard deploys two aerial assets for aerial search at the vicinity waters of Occidental Mindoro for 14 missing Filipinos.
The coast guard activates the mission to rescue 12 missing fishermen and two passengers aboard fishing vessel FV Liberty 5, which collided with Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship MV Vienna Wood early Sunday.
"MV Vienna Wood departed from Subic, Zambales going to Australia, while FV Liberty 5 departed from Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi going to Navotas Fish Port, Metro Manila when the maritime incident occurred," the PCG says.
The families of the 12 fishermen and two other passengers of FV Liberty 5 who went missing after a collision with a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel have agreed to an amicable settlement.
Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Adm. George Ursabia Jr. says the stakeholders of MV Vienna Wood and FV Liberty 5 will hold a formal settlement for the damages caused by the collision in the vicinity waters off Occidental Mindoro on June 27.
Family members of the 14 Filipinos who went missing will receive P1 million each from MV Vienna Wood. Irma Fishing and Trading Inc., the owner of FV Liberty 5, will receive a settlement amount of P40 million from the Chinese vessel to cover the cost of the distressed fishing vessel.
The Philippine Coast Guard files criminal charges against the shipping company, master and officers of Hong Kong-flagged MV Vienna Wood more than a week after its collision with Philippine fishing boat FV Liberty 5.
PCG spokesperson Armand Balilo said at least four individuals were charged with reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property before an Occidental Mindoro court.
Vice Admiral Georga Ursabia Jr., commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, says they are now "building up pieces of evidence" to file criminal charges against Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood.
"The investigation on the crew members of MV Vienna Wood is now finished. Our lawyers in Mindoro are now getting sworn statements from the fishermen who responded," Ursabia says in an interview with radio dzBB.
After three days, the coast guard has concluded its search and rescue operations and will be shifting to search and retrieval operations.
The Philippine Coast Guard says the 14 missing fishermen and passengers of FV Liberty 5 might have been trapped under the capsized fishing boat.
The coast guard says he depth of the vicinity waters is approximately 2,000 meters while technical divers may only reach 100 meters depth. Search and rescue operations of BRP Boracay, BRP Malapascua and MCS 3009 are still ongoing.
"We are currently waiting for updates from our deployed teas. We are also coordinating with PCG Station - Batangas to provide more details," the coast guard says in a message to reporters.
Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya says the initial report of the Philippine Coast Guard is enough to sue Hong Kong-flagged MV Vienna Wood.
Initial report from the coast guard revealed that the Chinese cargo vessel did not make any effort to rescue the 12 fishermen and two passengers who went missing after the boat collision.
"The PCG report says it all; despite the ship being in compliant with the navigational standards and capable of rescuing the 14 fishing crews, they left the helpless fishers to uncertainties," Pamalakaya national chair Fernando Hicap says.
- Latest
- Trending