PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood collided with Philippine fishing boat FV Liberty 5 in the waters of Occidental Mindoro late Saturday. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for the 14 missing Filipinos aboard the fishing boat.
PCG/Released
Chinese ship's distress call came 3 hours after boat collision — coast guard
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel that collided into a Philippine fishing boat in the coastal waters off Occidental Mindoro took three hours to report the incident to authorities.

Vice Adm. George Ursabia Jr., commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), said they received a distress call from the master MV Vienna Wood three hours after the incident through email.

Official report from the coast guard indicated that the collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. on June 27 while the command center of the PCG headquarters received the distress signal from the Chinese ship at around 1:46 a.m. on June 28.

In a virtual press briefing Tuesday, Ursubia said those three hours were "very crucial."

"Ang theory ko tumaob na 'yan so 'pag tumaob na 'yon habang maaga pa it was not taking so much water yet so hindi pa siya submerged pero capsized na siya so pwede pa sana mapasok 'yung ibang spaces niya para sana makuha natin 'yung mga na-trap doon if ever na mga missing crew," Ursabia told reporters.

(My theory is that the boat already turned over so while it was still early it was not taking so much water yet so it is not yet submerged but capsized so we could have still gone inside other spaces to rescue those trapped missing crew if ever.)

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for the 12 fishermen and two passengers aboard fishing boat FV Liberty 5 in the waters of Occidental Mindoro. The PCG will evaluate on Thursday whether to continue with the operation.

Hong Kong-flagged ship did not send rescue boats

According to the account of MV Vienna Wood, they stopped and remained in the area after running into the FV Liberty 5.

The cargo ship, however, did not deploy any small boat to provide assistance to the Philippine fishing boat.

"They did not leave the area for reason that there were already a number of fishing vessels present in the area not to mention that their ship is very big that they have to maneuver it afar from the small vessel because of safety reason," Ursabia said.

Initial investigation from the PCG found that poor visibility and unfavorable sea conditions brought about by the southwest monsoon or "habagat" caused the collision.

The coast guard, however, is still considering other factors, such as the competence of the crew of the offending vessel. Investigation showed that a third mate, the most junior officer, was on the lookout when the maritime incident happened.

Ursabia said they would also have to check the cargo vessel's safety management system onboard, as well as if the Philippine vessel had complete navigational lights.

Cargo ship might face charges

The PCG chief noted that the offending vessel may face charges depending on the result of the investigation.

"We have to establish liabilities here because of such accident. It's possible that they will have criminal and civil liabilities also in this case but there has to be due process," Ursabia said.

Part of the investigation will also be to find out why MV Vienna Wood took three hours to send a distress call to authorities.

"We are looking at their responsiveness and promptness in sending such distress call... It's a question for the investigator to really establish why it took them three hours," the coast guard chief said.

Meanwhile, MV Vienna Wood has been detained since Monday and will not be allowed to leave yet. Hong Kong, as flag state, has been informed of the maritime incident.

"The flag state is well informed and flag state has already communicated with me in my capacity as commandant asking for initial report and we will be giving them initial report of the incident," Ursabia said.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD SHIP COLLISION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 30, 2020 - 10:39am

The Philippine Coast Guard deploys two aerial assets for aerial search at the vicinity waters of Occidental Mindoro for 14 missing Filipinos.

The coast guard activates the mission to rescue 12 missing fishermen and two passengers aboard fishing vessel FV Liberty 5, which collided with Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship MV Vienna Wood early Sunday.

"MV Vienna Wood departed from Subic, Zambales going to Australia, while FV Liberty 5 departed from Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi going to Navotas Fish Port, Metro Manila when the maritime incident occurred," the PCG says.

June 30, 2020 - 10:39am

Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr., commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), says initial investigation showed that poor visibility in the area and poor sea condition due to strong southwest monsoon or habagat caused the maritime incident between MV Vienna Wood and FV Liberty 5.

The PCG, however, is also looking into other factors such as incompetence of the crew of the offending vessel, especially the one on watch at the time.

According to Ursabia, MV Vienna Wood stopped and remained in the area after the collision but did nit deploy a small boat to provide assistance to the 14 Filipinos aboard the capsized fishing boat.

June 29, 2020 - 9:26am

Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) call for justice for the 12 Filipino fishermen and two passengers after a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel collided into their fishing vessel early Sunday.

Pamalakaya condemned the collision in the country's territorial waters, comparing the incident to the ramming and sinking of fishing boat Gem-Ver by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank last year.

"We call on the authorities to expedite the search and rescue operations for the missing fishing crew and as much as possible, must be returned to their families safe. Moreover, the Chinese cargo ship should be held accountable for endangering the lives of our fisherfolks," Pamalakaya says in a statement.

 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
23 hours ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
1 day ago
Headlines
Palace on WHO report: Duterte doing his best
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has urged critics to stop politicking while the country is grappling with the pandemic, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City looms as new COVID epicenter — Año
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Cebu City is “more likely” to be the new epicenter of coronavirus disease 2019 contagion in the country as COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Government stops return of stranded individuals in 5 areas
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The government has approved a moratorium on sending home of locally stranded individuals or LSIs to five areas because of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
De Lima hits lack of charges filed over underground clinics
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 16 minutes ago
A senator on Tuesday expressed alarm over authorities' failure to file appropriate cases against offenders amid increasing...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Human Rights Watch calls for release of #Pride20
1 hour ago
“Cracking down on protests is an affront to the very notion of Pride," the Human Rights Watch said.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBI set to probe shooting between Sulu cops and military
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
In a statement issued late Monday night, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said: "The PNP leadership extends...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Hontiveros to government: Don't downplay Mindoro coast 'hit-and-run' incident
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"Fourteen of our Filipino fishermen are missing. Our priority should be to find them, fully investigate, and not to further...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
At least 122 children killed in government’s drug war — report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a report released ahead of the three-week session of the UN Human Rights Council, World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with