Citing 'terrorist-tagging', Muslim petitioners file latest legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — Another petition from residents of Mindanao, citing "Abu Sayyaf Group-tagging" of Moros, was filed against the much-feared anti-terrorism law on Monday at the highest court of the land.

This is the 28th legal challenge against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the fifth petition challenging the anti-terrorism law filed by Mindanaons.

Among the petitioners are Main Mohammad, an Islamic worship leader or Imam; inmate Jimmy Bla from Zamboanga, who is currently detained in the Metro Manila District Jail Annex; a lawyer from Sulu and lawyers from the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates.

The petitioners said that while the goal of the law is laudable, “its terms are overbroad and subject to abuse, and its enactment is ill-timed.”

As with previously filed pleadings, they asked the SC to issue a temporary restraining order to restrain the government from implementing the law and declare several provisions of the law as unconstitutional.

They also asked the SC to set the petition for oral arguments. Earlier filed petitions have been set for oral arguments, at the earliest, on the third week of September.

RELATED: Cheat sheet on the looming legal battle on the anti-terrorism law

'Abu Sayyaf Group-tagging'

In making their case, the petitioners told the court of the circumstances of arrest petitioner Bla and detention of Mohammad. Both have been “randomly tagged” as members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Mohammad, an Imam, was arrested in August 2017 and was detained for nearly two years at the Special Intensive Care Area, for those charged as members of the ASG. A court dismissed the case against him in April 2019 after the government’s witness failed to identify him as a member of ASG.

Petitioner Bla remains in detention, since he was arrested in February 2018, also after he was tagged as a member of the Abu Sayyaf.

Petitioner Nazr Dilangaldn, an engineer in Cotabato City, was detained for five days on the basis of an “unverified list containing more than 700 names of suspects in the Marawi siege.” He was later told he is being pointed to being an alleged key recruiter of the Maute-Abu Sayyaf. He languished in jail for two years before the case was dismissed against him.

“Petitioners Mohammad, Bla, and Dilangalen have been criminally charged to be members of the ASG or Maute groups, and even with the cases of Mohammad and Dilangalen having been dismissed, they continue to face a real and credible threat of prosecution under the Anti-Terrorism Act because of the pernicious practice of tagging persons as terrorist based solely on their religion.,” the plea read.

The petitioners explained that ASG-Baiting or ASG-Tagging “is the act of labelling a random Moro to be a member of the ASG,” with the link alleging a participation to a terrorist act.

“The longstanding and ingrained practice of ASG-tagging against Moros whose rights are perpetually violated reinforces the real and credible threat posed by the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020,” they said.

The law’s enforcement would make Mohammad, Bla and Dilangalen—previously tagged to be members of the ASG or the Maute—“vulnerable to being re-arrested and detained on mere suspicion of being ‘terrorists.”

“This is because the Anti-Terrorism Act has removed the protections that the petitioners relied on in their defense against the indiscriminate apprehensions and unfounded criminal prosecutions made against them,” they also said.