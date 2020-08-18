Citing 'terrorist-tagging', Muslim petitioners file latest legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — Another petition from residents of Mindanao, citing "Abu Sayyaf Group-tagging" of Moros, was filed against the much-feared anti-terrorism law on Monday at the highest court of the land.
This is the 28th legal challenge against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the fifth petition challenging the anti-terrorism law filed by Mindanaons.
Among the petitioners are Main Mohammad, an Islamic worship leader or Imam; inmate Jimmy Bla from Zamboanga, who is currently detained in the Metro Manila District Jail Annex; a lawyer from Sulu and lawyers from the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates.
The petitioners said that while the goal of the law is laudable, “its terms are overbroad and subject to abuse, and its enactment is ill-timed.”
As with previously filed pleadings, they asked the SC to issue a temporary restraining order to restrain the government from implementing the law and declare several provisions of the law as unconstitutional.
They also asked the SC to set the petition for oral arguments. Earlier filed petitions have been set for oral arguments, at the earliest, on the third week of September.
'Abu Sayyaf Group-tagging'
In making their case, the petitioners told the court of the circumstances of arrest petitioner Bla and detention of Mohammad. Both have been “randomly tagged” as members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.
Mohammad, an Imam, was arrested in August 2017 and was detained for nearly two years at the Special Intensive Care Area, for those charged as members of the ASG. A court dismissed the case against him in April 2019 after the government’s witness failed to identify him as a member of ASG.
Petitioner Bla remains in detention, since he was arrested in February 2018, also after he was tagged as a member of the Abu Sayyaf.
Petitioner Nazr Dilangaldn, an engineer in Cotabato City, was detained for five days on the basis of an “unverified list containing more than 700 names of suspects in the Marawi siege.” He was later told he is being pointed to being an alleged key recruiter of the Maute-Abu Sayyaf. He languished in jail for two years before the case was dismissed against him.
“Petitioners Mohammad, Bla, and Dilangalen have been criminally charged to be members of the ASG or Maute groups, and even with the cases of Mohammad and Dilangalen having been dismissed, they continue to face a real and credible threat of prosecution under the Anti-Terrorism Act because of the pernicious practice of tagging persons as terrorist based solely on their religion.,” the plea read.
The petitioners explained that ASG-Baiting or ASG-Tagging “is the act of labelling a random Moro to be a member of the ASG,” with the link alleging a participation to a terrorist act.
“The longstanding and ingrained practice of ASG-tagging against Moros whose rights are perpetually violated reinforces the real and credible threat posed by the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020,” they said.
The law’s enforcement would make Mohammad, Bla and Dilangalen—previously tagged to be members of the ASG or the Maute—“vulnerable to being re-arrested and detained on mere suspicion of being ‘terrorists.”
“This is because the Anti-Terrorism Act has removed the protections that the petitioners relied on in their defense against the indiscriminate apprehensions and unfounded criminal prosecutions made against them,” they also said.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
It is not the intention of the anti-terror bill to regulate social media, says Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa), co-author of the anti-terrorism bill that is now a law, on Twitter.
Biazon is reacting to a statement from the military that what it calls a "very, very good law" that is "comprehensive" be applied to social media.
The controversial Anti-Terrorism Law is now being challenged by more than a dozen petitioners at the Supreme Court as it is seen to have vague provisions allowing abuses against rights to free speech, due process and privacy.
SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.
Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.
"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.
"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."
The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.
Photo: SAKA release
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
