Transport leaders asked to help enforce quarantine rules
Photo shows members of the Highway Patrol Group, which is part of the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, enforcing quarantine rules.
Release/JTF CV Shield
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government's quarantine enforcement arm in coordination with the Philippine National Police has ordered all police commanders to meet with transport leaders in their respective areas to assist in the strict enforcement of quarantine rules.

This is the Joint Task Force COVID Shield's response to reports that some tricycle drivers, especially in the provinces, are not observing proper physical distancing and wearing face masks.

In a statement issued Saturday, task force commander Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the complacency of some drivers of tricycles and other public utility vehicles would only contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“If this calls for the arrest or cancellation of the driver’s license or the franchise, so be it. These hard-headed people must be taught a serious lesson for they cannot just disregard the minimum health safety standard protocol at the expense of the majority of our law-abiding citizens, at the expense of our frontliners especially our health workers who have already sacrificed so much in taking care of our infected kababayan,” Eleazar said.

Meanwhile, Police Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Luis Licup, PNP Director for Operations and Vice Commander of the JTF COVID Shield, said a memorandum was issued to the City Directors and Chiefs of Police to immediately initiate dialogues with Transport Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) leaders.

“The Philippine National Police cannot do the enforcement alone. We need all the help that we can get to ensure that the quarantine rules are strictly and properly observed. TODAs are good force multipliers especially that their members are always on the streets performing essential services to medical frontliners and other APORs (Authorized Persons Outside Residence),” Licup said.

Eleazar said that TODA leaders would particularly help by "policing their own ranks and eventually ensure the safety of their members and the passengers from coronavirus infection."

