Tropical depression Gener now inside PAR

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Thursday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The cyclone hovering northeast of extreme Northern Luzon entered PAR at 4 a.m. and was given local name “Gener.” It was the seventh tropical cyclone that entered the country’s jurisdiction this year.

Tropical Depression Ferdie drenched parts of Luzon earlier this week before it left PAR on Monday.

More details about the tropical depression will be known once PAGASA issued a severe weather bulletin at 10 a.m.

PAGASA declared the start of rainy season in June. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.