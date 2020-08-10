DOH: 'Unexpected' system glitch delays release of Monday's COVID-19 case tally

MANILA, Philippines — A system error will delay the release of the daily coronavirus case tally in the country, the Department of Health said Monday.
The department said an “unexpected system error” caused the non-inclusion of new cases in the extracted database of COVIDKAYA, a case and contact tracing reporting system for epidemiology and surveillance users, healthcare providers and laboratory-based users.
Instead of the usual release at 4 p.m., Monday’s case bulletin will be announced at 8 p.m.
“There were some technical issues with regards to some extracted data from COVIDKAYA that we’ve been trying to resolve and discuss since yesterday,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.
“It will take a longer time to correct the extracted data that we got and hopefully, we will be able to issue the numbers at 8 p.m.,” she added in Filipino.
The DOH said it is investigating the “root cause” in the system and vowed that measures will be in place to avoid this incident in the future.
The Philippines has so far reported 129,913 coronavirus infections—the highest in Southeast Asia. Of the figure, 67,673 have recovered, while 2,270 have died.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 727,288 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 19,674,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,665,200 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
Brazil on Saturday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection, crossing the grim milestone after President Jair Bolsonaro said he had a "clear conscience" on his response to the outbreak.
With 100,477 fatalities and 3,012,412 confirmed cases, the South American nation of 212 million people is the second hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, after the United States.
The health ministry reported 905 new deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 49,970 fresh cases.
But the official figures are most likely an undercount, with experts estimating that the total number of infections could be up to six times higher due to insufficient testing. — AFP
Two new confirmed imported cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan had recently come from the Philippines, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control says in an August 8 announcement.
The two, identified as Cases 478 and 479, are a couple and are both 60 years old. They had been in the Philippines since earlier this year.
"The male case developed a fever, a runny nose, and fatigue on July 23. The female case experienced an itchy throat and cough on August 3. Their symptoms were relieved after taking medications, but they didn't seek medical attention in the Philippines," Taiwan CDC says.
They returned to Taiwan on August 6 and reported their symptoms to quarantine oficers when they arrived at the airport. They were brought to a quarantine facility and lab tests confirmed on August 8 that they had COVID-19.
The Department of Health reports 4,226 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the national tally to 126,885.
There are 287 additional survivors and 41 new deaths.
Reports say that former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim has been confined at an undisclosed hospital reportedly due to the coronavirus disease.
Lim’s grandson, Manila 1st District Councilor Niño Dela Cruz, earlier requested for prayers for the healing of the former mayor. The post has been deleted. — The STAR/Rey Galupo
