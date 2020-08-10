DOH: 'Unexpected' system glitch delays release of Monday's COVID-19 case tally

MANILA, Philippines — A system error will delay the release of the daily coronavirus case tally in the country, the Department of Health said Monday.

The department said an “unexpected system error” caused the non-inclusion of new cases in the extracted database of COVIDKAYA, a case and contact tracing reporting system for epidemiology and surveillance users, healthcare providers and laboratory-based users.

Instead of the usual release at 4 p.m., Monday’s case bulletin will be announced at 8 p.m.

“There were some technical issues with regards to some extracted data from COVIDKAYA that we’ve been trying to resolve and discuss since yesterday,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

“It will take a longer time to correct the extracted data that we got and hopefully, we will be able to issue the numbers at 8 p.m.,” she added in Filipino.

The DOH said it is investigating the “root cause” in the system and vowed that measures will be in place to avoid this incident in the future.

The Philippines has so far reported 129,913 coronavirus infections—the highest in Southeast Asia. Of the figure, 67,673 have recovered, while 2,270 have died.