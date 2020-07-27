PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Screengrab shows Senate President Tito Sotto delivering a speech upon the resumption of the second regular session of the 18th Congress.
Philstar.com screengrab
Senate set to pass 'Bayanihan 2', work on bills in response to pandemic
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 11:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate of the Philippines on Monday opened the second regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday with 23 senators present, although some attended the session remotely.

The Senate members present through video teleconference were: Kiko Pangilinan, Richard Gordon, Koko Pimentel, Cynthia Villar, Imee Marcos and Manny Pacquiao.

Only opposition Sen. Leila de Lima was not able to join the session, as she was disallowed from participating while in detention.

The Senate did not announce any changes to its officers or to the chairpersonships of its committees.

Upon the opening of the session, Sotto said that he would be willing to lead the legislative body in crafting a "holistic agenda" that would focus on the following amid the COVID-19 crisis:

  • improving the digital landscape
  • distance learning amid community quarantine
  • improving the public transport system
  • encouraging new business
  • support for the arts

Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber on Tuesday afternoon would be passing 'Bayanihan 2' — an extension of the 'Bayanihan to Heal as One Act' that gave the president sweeping powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic — on its third and final reading.

Along with the extension of the Bayanihan Act, senators have previously cited probes into the alleged corruption and mismanagement within Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and the deaths of high profile inmates at New Bilibid Prison as priorities.

