MANILA, Philippines — It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under the world's longest quarantine, thousands of coronavirus cases are still being recorded each day, with health authorities logging 2,110 more on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 80,448.

Along with the new cases were 382 recoveries and 39 deaths, which bring their totals to 26,110 and 1,932 respectively.

Accounting for those who recuperated from the new pathogen and those who succumbed to it, the number of active cases in the country stands at 52,406 as of this publishing.

Worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has sicked some 16 million. Over 648,000 have died.

Not much coheres out of the fragmented, meandering ramblings that make up the president’s lengthy and habitually impunctual public addresses.

Government officials continue to recycle the tired narrative that Filipinos are stubborn and are to blame for the sharp influx of coronavirus cases—one that has already been belied by numerous data—to justify intensified law enforcement.

Though the Palace changed its tone on this on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque went as far as saying that well-documented stories of the administration's lapses and failures in dealing with the pandemic are only the result of the opposition's politicking.

Malacañang also asserted that despite the harrowing case total, the government's response has not yet failed "for as long as we did not meet the 3.5 [million cases] projection of [researchers from the University of the Philippines.]"

— Franco Luna