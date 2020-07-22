PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers get a free bus ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City yesterday on the second day of general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Several pickup points have been designated for the buses, which will take workers to the MRT station on Quezon Avenue.
Michael Varcas
Filipinos not inherently 'pasaway' — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Months after saying that Filipinos should be ashamed for their supposed lack of discipline, Malacañang said it does not believe that people in the country are violators and expressed confidence that they would cooperate with quarantine implementers.

The Philippines now has more than 70,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the second in Southeast Asia after Indonesia, which has nearly 90,000. Officials have blamed violators of quarantine measures for the spike in the infection and have vowed to intensify the implementation of localized lockdowns, testing and contact tracing efforts. 

However, a study conducted last month by London-based data analysis group YouGov indicated that the majority of Filipinos comply with health protocols. The study, which was conducted in cooperation with the Institute of Global Health Innovation, found 91% of Filipinos saying they wear masks outside their homes and 83% saying they always wash their hands with soap and water.

"I inherently believe they’re (Filipinos) not pasaway (violators)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN Philippines.

"However, looking back for instance this Oplan Kalinga, this should really have been launched earlier because the former policy was asymptomatics and mild cases can stay home probably because at that time we did not have enough isolation centers," he added.

Roque was referring to a government program that requires infected persons with mild or no symptoms to isolate themselves in quarantine facilities.

Game changer?

"This (Oplan Kalinga) could be a game changer, and I encourage all those concerned to proceed to the nearest isolating centers and I promise you that the facilities are like, really, staying in a hotel. It’s like a two-week paid vacation, inclusive of three meals a day and Wi-Fi," he added.

Last April, Roque scolded violators of quarantine measures as he was presenting data showing the Philippines with the most number of COVID-19 cases in the region. During that time, the Philippines had 5,453 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 349 deaths.

"Ang dami pong pasaway sa atin. At dahil po diyan number one na naman po tayo sa ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) sa dami ng COVID-19. Nakakahiya po yan! (There are many violators among us and because of that, we are number one again among ASEAN countries in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases. That's embarrassing)," he said at a press briefing last April 16.

Asked when the country would see a slowdown in the increase in COVID-19 cases, Roque replied: Well, I think it will come when we actually implement this more intense testing and isolation, and we will see it over a period of one month and not just one week."

"I think this will work, I’m confident it will work, but we just have to build the capacity of our testing centers first. Now that we have them, I think we can unleash the full capacity and concentrate in isolating the positives, to contain the further spread of COVID-19," he added.

Tighter measures possible

Roque reiterated that quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila may be tightened if more people catch the virus. Metro Manila, which already has more than 38,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, has been under the lenient general community quarantine since June as the government seeks to revive economic activity while responding to the pandemic.  

"That’s a distinct possibility, although it’s a possibility that I wish would not happen because we all know that while we have to contain the disease, we also need to re-start our livelihoods," Roque said when asked whether Metro Manila would be under more stringent quarantine if infections reach 85,000 by July 31.

"We’ve come to a very crucial point where I think the economy can no longer afford to be shutdown anew. But if we have to and there’s no alternative, we need to do it. But that’s why I’m confident that the Filipinos actually will cooperate to an even more greater degree than they have shown," he added.

Despite the continuous rise in the number of infected persons, Roque maintained that the government's response to the pandemic is not a failure.

"I don’t think we failed. For as long as we did not meet the 3.5 (million cases) projection of UP (University of the Philippines)... I think we would have succeeded. We will always have different points of view, particularly those coming from the opposition, and I think they’re resorting to politicking stories," the Palace spokesman said.

"I am confident that we will prevail.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Duterte says he 'hates' ordering police to arrest violators
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"You know, personally, I hate to arrest people for the mere violation of a rule, which is that they have to...the problem...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan lawmakers call for plenary vote on ABS-CBN franchise
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
"Undeniably, majority of the 305 members of the House of Representatives are being deprived of the opportunity to deliberate...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-SC justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, UP law profs challenge anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
(Updated 12:47 p.m.) Retired Supreme Court justices, Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales—also former chief graft-buster—led...
Headlines
fbfb
BuCor: Shabu tiangge operator Boratong among COVID-19 fatalities
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday confirmed that convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong has died due to the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
LMP’s Singson wants unlimited 5-year terms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Municipal mayors are pushing for the lifting of term limits for local chief executives.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
CHR urges gov't: Ensure justice mechanism for repatriated OFWs
44 minutes ago
“We are in solidarity with the appeal of the Migrant Forum in Asia, together with other migrants' rights movements,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Court junks political detainee's plea for hospital stay, separates her from baby
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A Manila court ruled to separate political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino from her newborn child after junking her plea to be allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Urban poor face evictions even as pandemic requires them to stay at home
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The police treated us as if we are criminals, we haven’t done anything wrong, all we want is to be safe from any form...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Recto slams conditions in jails amid pandemic, calls for release of vulnerable inmates
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"Our congested jails...are petri dishes for the coronavirus. Prisons exist so offenders can pay for their crimes with their...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Guevarra: Despite COVID-19, deaths at BuCor 'not substantially higher' than in 2019
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Deaths among Bureau of Corrections inmates this year, amid a pandemic, is “not substantially higher” when compared...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with