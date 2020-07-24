PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows National Democratic Front of the Philippines negotiating panel chair Fidel Agcaoili.
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, File
NDFP peace negotiator Fidel Agcaoili passes away
(Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Fidel Agcaoili, the chairperson of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace negotiating panel passed away. He was 75.

In a statement, the NDFP said Agcaoili died at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Utrecht, The Netherlands, where he was exiled.

“According to the doctor, the cause of his death was pulmonary arterial rupture which caused massive internal bleeding. It was not COVID-19 related,” the NDFP said.

“He would have turned 76 on 8 August,” it added.

The NDFP said Agcaoili’s remains will be flown to the Philippines in accordance to the wishes of his family.

Agcaoili was said to be the longest held political detainee during martial law. He was one of the founders and the first secretary-general of the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at para sa Amnestiya (SELDA).

Under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte who billed himself as the country’s first president “from the left,” peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines were revived in 2016.

But ties between him and the Jose Maria Sison-led communist insurgents have soured due to clashes between government forces and rebels, leading to the government to declare CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army as terror groups. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FIDEL AGCAOILI NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC FRONT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
28 summas lead UP’s first virtual graduation
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
For the first time in its over 100-year history, the University of the Philippines will not physically confer degrees on its...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines seeks access to US COVID-19 vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez has made representations with Washington to allow the Philippines access...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban reimposed on non-essential overseas travel
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
With only one insurance company willing to offer a package for travel risks related to COVID-19, the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Vague home quarantine rules blamed for rise in cases
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health failure to clarify guidelines on persons with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 was one of the reasons...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
NDFP peace negotiator Fidel Agcaoili passes away
1 hour ago
In a statement, the NDFP said Agcaoili died at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Utrecht, The Netherlands, where he was exiled.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
85% of Pinoys worried about kin getting COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Almost nine in every 10 Filipinos are worried that a member of their family would catch COVID-19, according to a mobile phone...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte to be swabbed before going to Batasan
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte will be subjected to polymerase chain reaction or PCR swab test before he delivers his fifth State of the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
‘No Cha-cha talk between Duterte, Cabinet’
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
As critics hit efforts to amend the Constitution while the country is grappling with a pandemic, a Malacañang official...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
‘Gasoline to disinfect face masks? Joke only’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Greeted with shock and derision, President Duterte’s urging people in a televised address to disinfect used face masks...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with