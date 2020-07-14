PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Three of the four soldiers killed in Jolo, Sulu on June 29 are given military honors as relatives receive the remains at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on June 30, 2020. Maj. Marvin Indammog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Jaime Velasco and Cpl. Abdal Asula died when Jolo Municipal Police Station personnel fired upon the Army intelligence team tailing suspected terrorist bombers in Jolo.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
Duterte hopes Jolo shooting won't spark animosity between military, police
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope that the Sulu shooting incident, which claimed the lives of four soldiers, would not spark animosity between the military and the police.

Speaking to soldiers in Jolo last Monday, Duterte said justice would be served in the incident, which is being probed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

"Recently, it has been a difficult time for our men and women in uniform due to the escalating tensions between the military and the terrorist groups. On top of this, we have the deaths of your fellow soldiers where certain members of the Philippine National Police were involved," the president said.

"I already tasked the National Bureau of Investigation to do justice by conducting an immediate and impartial investigation to ferret out the truth... It is my hope that this isolated incident will not spark any animosity between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP (Philippine National Police)," he added.

Four Army intelligence personnel were shot dead by policemen in Jolo last June but the police and the military have different accounts of the incident. Police reports said the shooting incident happened after the soldiers had refused to proceed to the municipal police station to validate their identities. The military, however, claimed that the Army personnel were unarmed and called the incident "murder."

"As your commander-in-chief, I grieve for our fallen men. I convey my deepest condolences to you for the death of your comrades," Duterte said.

"As your commander-in-chief and as president of the Republic of the Philippines, I assure you that I will see to it that the truth will come out be it in favor of the police or the military. I just want to know what really happened. So you can rest assured that justice will be done to the family and to the troops here in Jolo," he added.

Duterte thanked the soldiers for their "undying service, especially during these trying times." He lamented that "lawless elements" are still disrupting public order as the government is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Remember that our progress as a nation has been for decades hindered by insurgency and terrorism. That is why you have my utmost respect as you risk your lives in the name of peace, security, and development efforts in our region," he said.

Duterte vowed to provide the needs of soldiers and their families and to give jobs to those who were injured. The president also announced a plan to ask a friend who is working as a doctor in the United States to work for soldiers. He said his friend, whom he identified as Eddie Boy Lim, is the chief of the Cincinnati Orthopedic Hospital.

"The General Motors in V. Luna, they own it. The guy is simply brilliant. He graduated summa cum laude in UP (University of the Philippines). His sister also graduated summa cum laude. They are doctors. Eddie Boy is practicing in the United States," Duterte said.  

"I hope that if he (comes) home, I'd like him to just be a consultant or actually work for the soldiers. He is really good...He is coming. He comes regularly. This time... I'll try to talk to him if it's possible... if he can come back to do a little service for my soldiers before he retires," he added. 

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES ENCOUNTERS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHR sorry for its failures in Manila secret detention cell incident
7 hours ago
The commission issued the statement Monday after it drew criticisms over a scene in the award-winning documentary “Aswang,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Raising stakes, US brands China claims in South China Sea illegal
By Shaun Tandon | 10 hours ago
"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as...
Headlines
fbfb
China rejects 'unjustifed' US policy on South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
For the Chinese, Pompeo's latest pronouncements "distorts" facts and international law, including the United Nations Convention...
Headlines
fbfb
Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Days after the passage of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill and the junking of ABS-CBN's franchise bid, public furor over...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to announce new quarantine classifications
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications tomorrow as Malacañang cautioned Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Duterte hopes Jolo shooting won't spark animosity between military, police
By Alexis Romero | 58 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope that the Sulu shooting incident, which claimed the lives of four soldiers,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SC resets deliberation on ABS-CBN petition to August 4
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
By August 4, ABS-CBN, the largest media network in the country with 11,000 employees, would have shut most of its operations...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
WHO asks local governments to make 'better use' of quarantine facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO country representative to the Philippines, said there is a risk of spreading the virus inside...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
4 in 5 Filipinos agree alliances would help defend West Philippine Sea — SWS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The poll released Tuesday found that 82% of Filipinos (56% strongly agree and 25% somewhat agree) agreed that other democratic...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
After Palace claims neutrality on ABS-CBN shutdown, Duterte celebrates ‘dismantling the oligarchy’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with