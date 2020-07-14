PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A caravan protest in support of the renewal of franchise of media giant ABS-CBN Corp.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
SC resets deliberation on ABS-CBN petition to August 4
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than two months have passed since ABS-CBN went off the air in compliance with a government regulatory order but the Supreme Court has yet to resolve its petition and prayer for immediate relief by way of a temporary halt order.

“I was able to briefly confer with Chief Justice [Diosdado] Peralta, and he confirms that the ABS-CBN Corporation petition will be called again for deliberations by the En Banc on August 4, 2020,” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said in a statement.

By August 4, ABS-CBN, the largest media network in the country with 11,000 employees, would have shut most of its operations for three months.

READ: Citing looming job losses and public's information needs, ABS-CBN reiterates plea to stop NTC order

The SC Public Information Office did not expound why the court failed to resolve ABS-CBN’s Petition for Certiorari filed on May 7 at Tuesday’s en banc session.

ABS-CBN’s petition

The media network ran to the high court to ask for a temporary restraining order and a permanent injunction against the implementation of the National Telecommunications Commission’s Cease and Desist Order. ABS-CBN operated on a theory that they can return on air with a TRO.

But since they filed their petition, the high court has only so far asked the NTC, represented by the Office of the Solicitor General, and enjoined the Senate and House of Representatives to file their respective comments on ABS-CBN’s plea.

While waiting for relief from the SC, the telecommunications regulatory body has also slapped ABS-CBN with another CDO for Sky Cable Corp.’s Direct broadcast, an ABS-CBN affiliate, and the network’s digital terrestrial television in Metro Manila, which covers the TVPlus service to go off air.

House proceedings

The media network also lost its battle at the House,  where it sought the grant of a fresh legislative franchise, with an overwhelming majority of 70 lawmakers rejecting ABS-CBN’s request.

The development in Congress—which has jurisdiction over the grant of franchises—may have rendered ABS-CBN’s petition moot.

But law professor Theodore Te, also former SC spokesperson, said last week: “I wouldn’t want to pre-empt the Court but mootness is an option but there is always the exception of ‘capable of repetition evading review’ although quite remote.”

Retired Associate Justice Arturo Brion, in his concurring and dissenting opinion on Province of North Cotabato vs the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, recalled the SC used the “capable of repetition but evading review” exception in an earlier case.

He referred to Sanlakas vs Executive Secretary petition in 2004. Brion noted that the SC applied the “capable of repetition but evading review” exception “to prevent similar questions from re-emerging.”

The SC also ruled on the petition, under the same exception, “to lay to rest the validity of the declaration of a state of rebellion in the exercise of the President’s calling our power, the mootness of the petitions notwithstanding.”

Filipino journalists and media advocates slammed the shutdown of ABS-CBN as a blatant attack against the free press in the country.

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raising stakes, US brands China claims in South China Sea illegal
By Shaun Tandon | 9 hours ago
"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta: No chance for ABS-CBN to get new franchise, not even in 2022
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
There is no chance for ABS-CBN Corp. to secure a fresh 25-year license even if the company files a new franchise bill in 2022,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to announce new quarantine classifications
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications tomorrow as Malacañang cautioned Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: New US policy rejects most Chinese claims in South China Sea
8 hours ago
"[China] has no legal grounds to impose its will on the region and claims resources off the coasts of Southeast Asian states,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Days after the passage of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill and the junking of ABS-CBN's franchise bid, public furor over...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
WHO asks local governments to make 'better use' of quarantine facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO country representative to the Philippines, said there is a risk of spreading the virus inside...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
4 in 5 Filipinos agree alliances would help defend West Philippine Sea — SWS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The poll released Tuesday found that 82% of Filipinos (56% strongly agree and 25% somewhat agree) agreed that other democratic...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
After Palace claims neutrality on ABS-CBN shutdown, Duterte celebrates ‘dismantling the oligarchy’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Health workers lament ABS-CBN shutdown, loss information source amid pandemic
5 hours ago
“ABS-CBN has always been with health workers, covering activities and bringing to the public especially to the government...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
China rejects 'unjustifed' US policy on South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
For the Chinese, Pompeo's latest pronouncements "distorts" facts and international law, including the United Nations Convention...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with