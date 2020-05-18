COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Employees and supporters of ABS-CBN light candles at the gate of its compound in Quezon City on May 5, the day the network shut its operations.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Citing looming job losses and public's information needs, ABS-CBN reiterates plea to stop NTC order
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 5:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Citing the needs of its 11,000 employees and of the general public, ABS-CBN Corp. urged the Supreme Court to immediately restrain a National Telecommunications Commission order for it to stop broadcast operations.

The network giant on Monday filed an urgent motion asking the tribunal to issue a temporary restraining order against the NTC's Cease and Desist Order issued May 5.

The network said that while a bill seeking the grant of a provisional franchise to the broadcasting company has been filed, it will still take time before the proposed measure becomes a law.

ABS-CBN would also have to seek necessary permits from the NTC to operate. “This may take some weeks, if not months,” it said.

Last week, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano sponsored House Bill 6732 or the proposed legislation to grant ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp. a franchise until October 31, 2020, “unless sooner revoked or cancelled.”

The bill was approved on second reading the same day, but some lawmakers have moved to reconsider its passage saying it was unconstitutional. Under the 1987 Constitution, "no bill passed by either House shall become a law unless it has passed three readings on separate days, and printed copies thereof in its final form have been distributed to its members three days before its passage, except when the president certifies to the necessity of its immediate enactment to meet a public calamity or emergency."

President Rodrigo Duterte, who last year warned ABS-CBN Corp. that they "will be out" when its franchise lapses, has not certified the bill as urgent. 

Shutdown means multimillion-peso loss daily

The media network told the court that for each day that it is off air, the company loses about P30 to 35 million, mainly in revenues from advertising.

“If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce salaries and benefits, and substantially cut down on costs and expenses,” it said.

RELATED: ABS-CBN to honor debts, cut expenses with free TV shut

The largest broadcast company stopped operation of its more than 40 channels, including free channel 2, and radio stations—in the middle of a pandemic and as a typhoon ravaged parts of the country—in compliance with the NTC order.

ABS-CBN noted that it operates one of the very few available television and radio stations to some areas such as in Nueva Vizcaya and Mountain Province, and polls have said it reached 88% of households in the Philippines.

“With ABS-CBN’s unparalleled reach, it is imperative that ABS-CBN be on air to give timely and reliable information to the public, especially in light of the current public health emergency and the natural calamities that regularly threaten the country, such as typhoons, earthquakes and floods,” ABS-CBN said.

It also stressed that the closure of the network also endangers the livelihood not only of their employees, “but also of its talents, content creators, security guards, canteen helpers, drivers, utility personnel and all those employed in the industries associated with its operation.”

“ABS-CBN also prays for the immediate issuance of a TRO to arrest the grave injustice and irreparable injury that ABS-CBN, its 11,000 employees, various stakeholders and the general public have begun to suffer,” the petition further read.

Gadon blocks ABS-CBN’s plea for halt order

Meanwhile, lawyer Larry Gadon sought to block ABS-CBN's petition for a halt order on the NTC order.

Gadon previously sought to block a letter from the House panel on franchises to the NTC authorizing it to issue a provisional authority to the network.

The lawyer, in a Comment/Opposition filed also Monday, refuted that the network was deprived of is right to due process when the CDO was issued. He also said that the network cannot directly go to the SC to appeal the NTC’s order.

“ABS-CBN’s failure to file a motion for reconsideration is tantamount to non-exhaustion of administrative penalties,” he said.

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
10 hours ago
Headlines
COVID-positive OFWs flee quarantine – PCG
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
An unknown number of overseas Filipino workers, some of whom tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, have escaped from...
Headlines
fbfb
'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
PNP chief Archie Gamboa confirmed that Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas would retain his current post owing to his work in police...
Headlines
fbfb
All returning workers need COVID screening
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
All workers who are physically returning to their workplaces today must undergo screening for coronavirus disease 2019, according...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel to probe ABS-CBN violations
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
A key leader of the House of Representatives served notice to the Lopez-owned ABS-CBN that the chamber will still look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Uson: 'Fake news' post under NBI probe an 'honest mistake'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
"It was a mistake. The photo was an honest mistake," OWWA Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson said.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SC: More than 18,000 detainees released since March 17
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
18,355 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were released from March 17 to May 15.
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Criminal raps filed vs 23 barangay execs over anomalies in cash aid distribution
6 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the anomalies involve “splitting, falsification of the masterlist, getting...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Bishop seeks bigger quota for churches
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
While the holding of religious gatherings has been allowed by the government in modified enhanced community quarantine and...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
500,000 rapid test kits arrive in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The first batch of more than 500,000 antibody rapid test kits for private sector-led Project Antibody Rapid Test Kit has arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with