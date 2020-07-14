PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This April 11, 2020 photo shows personnel preparing beds at the quarantine facility in the Philippine International Convention Center.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
WHO asks local governments to make 'better use' of quarantine facilities
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units should make “better use” of isolation facilities in their areas to avoid the transmission of the novel coronavirus in the homes of people infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO country representative to the Philippines, said there is a risk of spreading the virus inside households of mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who opt for self-quarantine if safeguards were not in place.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the more effective measure would be to isolate these people in so-called isolation and quarantine facilities so that we minimize the chances of other people getting infected,” Abeyasinghe said in a media forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday that coronavirus patients, especially those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic ones, are allowed to observe home quarantine as long as health protocols such as having a separate room and bathroom for patients are followed.

This statement came after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who co-chairs the government’s coronavirus task force, said the government is discouraging home quarantine for COVID-19 patients to contain the spread of the virus.

Vergeire said that only a quarter of over 70,000 beds allotted in isolation units managed by local governments were occupied, while around 38% of 3,193 beds in mega quarantine facilities of the national government were occupied.

“[It is] observed in many places the occupation rate in the isolation and quarantine facilities are quite low meaning they are not being made use of effectively. What we’re advocating is LGUs make better use of these facilities so that the risk of further transmission within households is minimized,” Abeyasinghe said.

Hospitalization for severe cases

The WHO official also urged hospitals in the country to only admit severe cases of COVID-19 and refer those with mild symptoms to isolation centers.

The DOH earlier asked hospitals to refer mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to temporary treatment centers but Abeyasinghe said “significant proportions” of people admitted in hospitals are mild cases and have no co-morbidities

“Many hospitals are still admitting mild patients into the wards and that is why we are advocating for hospitals not to admit mild cases but for those cases to be admitted in isolation centers so that they can be managed without crowding hospitals,” he said.

Last week, the DOH said at least 11 hospitals in Metro Manila have reported that all of their beds dedicated to COVID-19 were occupied. St. Luke’s Medical Center, Makati Medical Center and The Medical City joined the list of hospitals reaching full capacity of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 57,007 people with 1,599 deaths. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcoleta: No chance for ABS-CBN to get new franchise, not even in 2022
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
There is no chance for ABS-CBN Corp. to secure a fresh 25-year license even if the company files a new franchise bill in 2022,...
Headlines
fbfb
Raising stakes, US brands China claims in South China Sea illegal
By Shaun Tandon | 7 hours ago
"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to announce new quarantine classifications
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications tomorrow as Malacañang cautioned Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: New US policy rejects most Chinese claims in South China Sea
6 hours ago
"[China] has no legal grounds to impose its will on the region and claims resources off the coasts of Southeast Asian states,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Days after the passage of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill and the junking of ABS-CBN's franchise bid, public furor over...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
After Palace claims neutrality on ABS-CBN shutdown, Duterte celebrates ‘dismantling the oligarchy’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Health workers lament ABS-CBN shutdown, loss information source amid pandemic
3 hours ago
“ABS-CBN has always been with health workers, covering activities and bringing to the public especially to the government...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Batanes only area under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Carina’
6 hours ago
“Carina” will bring scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Critical care capacity hits danger zone
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The critical care capacity of hospitals is approaching the “danger zone” at 70 percent, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Carina dumps rain over Luzon
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Tropical depression Carina, the country’s third tropical cyclone this year and first weather disturbance this month,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with