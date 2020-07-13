PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Churchgoers attend mass at Good Shepherd Cathedral in Novaliches, Quezon City on July 12, 2020. The government allows 10 percent seating capacity for every church in areas under general community quarantine.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines sees 836 new COVID-19 cases, 65 more deaths
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 4:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines rose to 57,006 Monday after 836 new infections were added to the country’s caseload.

Of the newly-reported cases, 749 were detected within the last three days, while 87 were from the department's validation backlog. 

Meanwhile, recoveries increased by 4,325—the highest number reported in a single day. This raised the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 20,371.

But 65 more people died from the severe respiratory illness. This pushed the nation’s fatality count to 1,599.

The day before, the country saw massive increase in the number of recoveries and fatalities. But Sunday’s tally was only released Monday morning—marking the first time that the DOH failed to publicize a daily update since the outbreak began.

The DOH said the number of new recoveries and deaths is expected to increase in the coming days due to “data reconciliation efforts” with local government units.

To date, the number of active cases in the Philippines stood at 35,036.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed at least 568,000 people out of the 12.86 million registered cases worldwide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

