Anti-human trafficking offices in NAIA placed under lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice placed anti-human trafficking offices in three terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport under a two-week lockdown due to COVID-19 threat.

DOJ Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar ordered the temporary closure of NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking (NAIATAFT) and Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) offices at NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 from July 8 to 22.

Related Stories Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 50,000 with biggest daily jump

This was after four NAIATAFT personnel tested positive for COVID-19 based on a swab test conducted on July 2.

Villar said that during the lockdown period, they will conduct immediate disinfection and cleansing procedures in the offices.

“All existing work assignments shall be, as far as practicable, done from their respective homes where everyone is expected to be on call for urgent matters or concerns,” the order also read.

The head of the NAIATAFT is told to submit a recommendation on return to work order and schedule upon the end of the lockdown period.

Protocols to detect human trafficking situations still operational

DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete, department spokesperson, meanwhile assured that while the IACAT offices at the airport are on lockdown, “the existing protocols to detect trafficking situations remain in place.”

“Under these protocols, passengers suspected of being trafficking will still be referred to strict secondary inspection by the Bureau of Immigration,” he told reporters in a message.

The IACAT Office will also continue to receive reports of trafficking situations through hotlines and social media, Perete added.

All other IACAT units also continue to operate. These include the National Bureau of Investigation Anti-Human Trafficking Division and IACAT Operations Center — part of the IACAT repatriation team — that handle Trafficking in Persons (TIP) cases at the NAIA.

Repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers also remains operational, Perete added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said last weekend that it repatriated 68,440 overseas Filipinos since February.

COVID-19 cases breached the 50,000th mark on Wednesday. Health authorities logged 2,539 new infections, pushing the national tally to 50,359. — Kristine Joy Patag