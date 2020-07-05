PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa during the Kapihan sa Senado forum, July 4, 2019.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Dela Rosa promises impartiality in probe into Jolo shooting where 4 soldiers died
(Philstar.com) - July 5, 2020 - 11:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa brushed off claims that he would be biased in any Senate investigation into the Jolo shooting incident where police officers shot four soldiers on an intelligence operation dead.

Speaking in an interview over DWIZ on Saturday evening, Dela Rosa, a former national police chief and an alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy, called on the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to coordinate with investigative proceedings underway. 

Dela Rosa is chair of the Senate committee on public order and illegal drugs, which has jurisdiction over matters related to law enforcement and the Philippine National Police. The committee on national defense, which has jurisdiction on matters related to the armed forces is chaired by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, also a former PNP chief and a PMA graduate.

"You can expect that we will do a fair and impartial investigation. Don’t assume that just because I was a chief of the [Philippine National Police] I will favor the police,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“What’s important is that the truth comes out and that whoever is accountable will be held accountable and justice will be served. And we will make police modifications or policy formulation to prevent an incident like this to happen next time around,” he added.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution seeking Senate hearings into the incident. "The PNP has a lot to do to live up to its motto to 'serve and protect.' Our law enforcers should preserve peace in our communities, not disturb it," she said.

RELATED: PNP chief says fatal Jolo shooting will not affect police-military relations

The four soldiers slain on Monday were gathering intelligence on suicide bombers linked to the Abu Sayyaf group when they were stopped by cops and later shot.

Not much was clear in the aftermath of the incident as the police and the military presented drastically different narratives. The national police has since walked back its earlier remark that the incident was a "misencounter" and has most recently referred to it as a "shooting incident."

The National Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the incident.

In an earlier statement, Dela Rosa was quoted as saying: "I understand that [the Philippine Army is] hurting at this time and I sympathize with them but such declaration of murder and rubout coming from [them] is premature and preemptive on the ongoing NBI investigation."

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said that the incident would not affect the relationship shared by the two agencies, a claim corroborated by Dela Rosa. 

"So far we have not received any intel reports that tensions between soldiers and police have increased. They should set up coordinating councils there to prevent similar incidents in the future. There is no solution to this kind of incident that is more effective than coordination. Police and the military should be transparent with each other," the senator said. — Franco Luna

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE SEN. RONALD DELA ROSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NAIA-3 set to resume international operations on July 8
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 will resume international operations beginning July 8, the Manila International...
Headlines
fbfb
Revenge not the answer: Duterte asks military for calm over soldier deaths
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte appealed for sobriety Friday night from the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, following a shooting...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines nearly 42,000 with 1,494 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:21 p.m.) More than 10.7 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 517,000 deaths, have been logged globally...
Headlines
fbfb
Terror law faces first SC challenge
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Less than 24 hours after its enactment into law, protests and denunciation deluged the Anti-Terror Act, with lawyers and civic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Bangsamoro hopes for representation in Anti-Terrorism Council
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"Rest assured that we will support the implementation of the law and commit to continue the conversation within the Bangsamoro,...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
PNP assures public: No abuse of anti-terror law
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that law enforcers would not abuse the controversial Anti-Terror...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOH to monitor long-term effects on COVID infected
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health is closely evaluating the long-term effects of coronavirus disease 2019 on those who got infected,...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Government agencies urged to assist returning LSIs
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has reiterated the need to assist locally stranded individuals as they go through various hardships in their...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
68,440 overseas Filipinos repatriated since February
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
At least 10,000 overseas Filipinos were repatriated last week, bringing the total to 68,440 since the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with