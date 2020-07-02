PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Protesters gather inside the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City during the "Grand Mañanita" on June 12, 2020 to protest the passing of the anti-terrorism bill.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao
Anti-terrorism bill now on 'final review,' a week before automatic enactment
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The contentious anti-terrorism bill is now with the office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the final stage of review by President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Thursday.

In a briefing at the Palace, Roque said the proposed new anti-terrorism law has been transmitted to Medialdea’s office from the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (DESLA).

“This means there is now a memorandum recommending a course of action for the president,” the palace spokesman said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Roque said that the recommendation from DESLA may be subject to Medialdea’s approval. “Then it will be brought to the president’s desk,” he added.

If Duterte would not veto the bill in a week, it will automatically lapse into law on July 9 and repeal the Human Security Act of 2007 with a law said to be much harsher and with provisions that are unconstitutional and prone to abuse.

RELATED: UN rights chief raises anti-terror bill's 'chilling effect' on humanitarian work

Palace legal team review

Although he marked the bill as urgent—allowing the Congress to pass it on second and final reading on the same day—Duterte said the bill was still subjected to his legal team’s review.

The Department of Justice, Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the Office of the Presidential Legal Counsel are among the agencies that sent their review to the Palace.

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said his office recommended Duterte to sign it, while the IBP, consistent with its public statements, urged for the veto of the bill.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has kept his department’s review private and said it is the OES that has discretion of disclosing it. Roque also said he is not privy to DOJ’s review, which is covered by executive privilege.

The only detail that Guevarra disclosed on his department's review of the bill is that the Philippine Constitution as its main parameter.

The president can only enact it or veto the proposed legislation as a whole, as the Constitution only allows line-item veto in appropriation, revenue or tariff bills. This means that even if only one provision fails the Constitutionality test, Duterte must veto the whole anti-terrorism bill.

RELATED: Roque: Duterte OK with pre-trial detention up to 24 days under anti-terrorism bill

Whether Duterte would enact the bill, or let it lapse, into law, Filipino lawyers have manifested that they will surely challenge the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court. Among them, the National Union of Peoples Lawyers and no less than retired SC Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 10, 2020 - 7:22pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.

Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas 

June 10, 2020 - 7:22pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima says Filipinos are not being “disinformed” about the dangers of the Anti-Terrorism Bill but are simply "waking up." 

"Did the main proponents of the bill, and Malacañang, misread or miscalculate the public pulse? Perhaps, they saw in the current crisis situation a “strategic” opportunity to push for such a draconian measure, thinking that people are too preoccupied and overburdened by COVID-related concerns and challenges; they are under too much mental, physical and economic duress to care about other issues, let alone to resist," De Lima says.

"The proponents must think again, and rethink their hardline position. Congress should stop the enrolment of this Terror Bill and return it to the respective chambers for further evaluation," she adds.

June 9, 2020 - 2:14pm

The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.

This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.

 

June 9, 2020 - 12:40pm

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

June 8, 2020 - 6:38pm

UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."

"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.

The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."

"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."

June 8, 2020 - 2:46pm

Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.

"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.

(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)

