PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Duterte has until July 9 to either sign or veto the bill. Without presidential action by that time, the measure will lapse into law.
Michael Varcas
Anti-terror bill untouched on Duterte's desk as automatic enactment nears
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial anti-terrorism bill remains sitting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk eight days before the much-criticized measure lapses into law.

Despite securing all the necessary legal opinions on the measure, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Chief Executive has not acted on the bill. “Wala pa po,” Roque said in a text message when asked whether the bill has been signed.

“Let’s wait,” he said.

An inaction from Duterte, however, would not be good news for critics of the measure. Under the Constitution, the president has 30 days from receipt of the enrolled copy of the bill to approve or veto the measure, otherwise the bill would lapse into law. That month-long deadline would end on July 9.

The contentious anti-terrorism measure is being heavily criticized for the same reasons its predecessor, the Human Security Act of 2007, was slammed during the Arroyo administration. At the time, while the measure was passed, legislators inserted strong protections against potential human rights abuses on the bill, foremost of which was the P500,000 per day penalty for wrongful detention.

The current bill seeks to remove that, with authors like Sen. Panfilo Lacson saying that the hefty penalty has made the fight against terrorism ineffective. Critics disagreed, and said the planned amendments to the 2007 law would risk abuses if entrusted in the wrong hands of the police or military, criticized for their approach on the drugs war and activists.

There were other questionable provisions including a 24-day jail term for suspected terrorists without a proper case, the power of an Anti-Terrorism Council composed of Cabinet men and women to “designate” terrorists, and the bill’s potential chilling effect on valid dissent.

Supporters including former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio say, however, dissent is specifically protected under the bill, but critics alleged the provisions stating such can be subject to many interpretations.

What’s more, the timing of the bill’s passage in Congress did not evoke any signs of goodwill, critics said. The measure breezed through the House of Representatives a day after the Duterte certified the bill urgent, allowing it to get passed into second and third readings on the same day
.
While public pressure— including June 12 Independence Day protests— forced around 16 legislators to drop support to the bill, congressional leaders were swift to transmit the proposed law to Malacanang for signature, in an apparent bid to stop any possible plans for withdrawal. 

To temper criticism, the Palace has asked the justice department and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines for comments on the bill. The IBP expressed reservations over the extended jail time while still building cases. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, refused to make public his legal opinion.

“Our main parameter is, of course, the Philippine Constitution,” Guevarra said in a text message. 

How Duterte will act on the bill will not be the last the public will hear of the measure. Lawyers at the National Union of People’s Lawyers already said they are ready to challenge the measure before the Supreme Court as soon as it is passed. — with Kristine Joy Patag

ANTI-TERRORIST BILL RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far on the Jolo 'misencounter' shooting
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The military and the police presented drastically different accounts of what happened that day. 
Headlines
fbfb
Roque stands by controversial 'congratulations' remark, says he will make them every month
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"I don't care about the critics. I'll keep doing it every month because people should be reminded that although UP forecasts...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson urges Army chief to 'temper emotions' over troops killed in police shooting
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"While I can easily relate to Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay and understand how he feels about...
Headlines
fbfb
Family with six PWD cards invited to House hearing, asked to cooperate with QC legal
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“They’re the supposed perpetrators of this fake ID. I believe that we cannot have a hearing if we don’t...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City stays under strictest ECQ; no easing of restrictions in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Cebu City was first reverted to the strictest community quarantine on June 15 after it saw increase in the number of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
CHED allows medical schools to admit students sans NMAT
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The National Medical Admission Test is a requirement for admission to medical schools.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pangilinan calls for Senate probe into Jolo police killing of 4 soldiers
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"This incident is disturbing because it appears that the police are quick in pulling the trigger without careful judgment....
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte: Replace restaurants at NAIA Terminal 2 with seats for passengers
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Duterte went on to criticize the design of NAIA, saying there are not enough seats for passengers.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH reminds public: Despite relaxed quarantine, go out only when necessary
3 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that Filipinos should still observe minimum health standards such as wearing...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Lawmaker files complaint at Ombudsman over general's 'red-tagging'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
The complaint was filed by Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) against Maj. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr of the military...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with