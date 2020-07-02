PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo said she visited the wake of the soldiers who were killed in a shooting incident in Jolo, Sulu.
Leni Gerona Robredo Facebook
Robredo visits wake of slain soldiers in Jolo shooting
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo visited the wake of three of the four soldiers killed in the shooting in Jolo, Sulu earlier this week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Robredo said she visited the wakes of Maj. Marvin Indammog (39), Capt. Irwin Managuelod (33) and Sgt. Jaime Velasco (38).

She was not able to visit the wake of Corporal Abdal Asula (33) as he was buried immediately following Islam tradition.

“All of them are young men who died in the service of the country. It was heartbreaking to hear their stories from their respective families. They had such promising futures ahead of them,” the vice president wrote.

“My heart goes out to their loved ones and the entire Philippine Army who are all grieving for their loss,” she added.

Robredo also thanked Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, commanding general of the Philippine Army, for ensuring that justice will be served.

Gapay branded the police accounts of the incident that initially said the soldiers fired shots as “fabricated, full of inconsistencies and misleading.”

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson later said that the incident was not a “misencounter" and the slain soldiers did not fire guns.

According to the military's Western Mindanao Command, the four were part of an intelligence unit gathering information on suicide bombers linked to the Abu Sayyaf group in the vicinity of Barangay Mauboh, Patikul.

The nine members of Jolo police involved in the shooting were relieved and disarmed on Wednesday. They have also been placed in the custody of Sulu police.

The National Bureau of Investigation has been tapped to conduct an independent and impartial probe into the shooting. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna

LENI ROBREDO PHILIPPINE ARMY PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mindoro collision not related to South China Sea row — Locsin
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
"In that respect it has nothing to do with the South China Sea," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.
Headlines
fbfb
UP team: COVID-19 trend not a game
By Neil Servallos | 10 hours ago
The trend of COVID-19 cases in the country gives no reason for Filipinos to raise their fists in the air in exuberance, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines has exclusive jurisdiction over Mindoro collision - Palace
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will not allow foreigners to intrude into the probe on the collision between a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH monitors new swine virus from China
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health is looking into reports about a new flu virus found in pigs in China that has the potential of becoming...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Replace restaurants at NAIA Terminal 2 with seats for passengers
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Duterte went on to criticize the design of NAIA, saying there are not enough seats for passengers.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
PNP chief says fatal Jolo shooting will not affect police-military relations
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
“Our relationship is founded on a long shared history of cooperation and brotherhood. In fact, we are inter-operable...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Task force: SAF a solution to Cebu City residents' 'failure' to follow health protocols
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
"The continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City is attributed to the complacency of local residents for their failure...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
CHED allows medical schools to admit students sans NMAT
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
The National Medical Admission Test is a requirement for admission to medical schools.
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Anti-terror bill untouched on Duterte's desk as automatic enactment nears
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 16 hours ago
The fate of controversial anti-terror bill remains unknown as President Duterte comes under increasing pressure from the public...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
With SC yet to resolve pleas, a political prisoner gives birth while ABS-CBN faces another CDO
16 hours ago
National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers Edre Olalia said it would be ideal if preliminary reliefs asked by the party may...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with