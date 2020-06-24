WATCH: Duque says Philippines not late in buying PPEs, other countries just ahead

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III explained the delayed procurement of personal protective equipment by saying there was a global shortage after other countries ordered PPEs sooner.

"Some groups think we ordered late, but in fact we placed a procurement order with the Philippines International Trading Corporation as early as February," He said.

"Fortunately, we received donations from the World Health Organization while we were still waiting for our orders," he added.