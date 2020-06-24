PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
WATCH: Duque says Philippines not late in buying PPEs, other countries just ahead
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 5:13pm

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III explained the delayed procurement of personal protective equipment by saying there was a global shortage after other countries ordered PPEs sooner.

"Some groups think we ordered late, but in fact we placed a procurement order with the Philippines International Trading Corporation as early as February," He said.

"Fortunately, we received donations from the World Health Organization while we were still waiting for our orders," he added.

CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOJ identifies, tracks location of man who threatened Frankie Pangilinan
1 day ago
The Department of Justice has identified and traced the location of the man who threatened to rape Frankie Pangilinan, daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
Here's what Duterte may mean when he talks about horses and the COVID-19 vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In his latest public address late Monday, Duterte talked about injecting a vaccine into horses.
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to strengthen safety protocols for travel to provinces
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Concerned government agencies should strengthen health and safety protocols for travels to provinces to prevent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
43% of Filipinos see life worsening in 12 months
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Four in 10 Filipinos expect their quality of life to worsen in the next 12 months amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque: Duterte OK with pre-trial detention up to 24 days under anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“As a trial fiscal, there’s one issue that he has no problems with and that is pre-trial detention,” Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Palace: Up to Duque to address calls to go on leave, resign
By Alexis Romero | 20 minutes ago
The Department of Health is under fire over the supposed anomalies in the purchase of medical supplies and the alleged delay...
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
DOJ: Government studying re-entry of foreign workers but OFWs are priority
By Kristine Joy Patag | 26 minutes ago
The DOJ chief however stressed that returning Overseas Filipino Workers will take priority.
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
QC government: No forms, records for family PWD cards in viral photo
By Franco Luna | 38 minutes ago
"This is an alarming abuse of a law that should benefit by PWDs but is exploited by some corrupt people...
Headlines
fbfb
58 minutes ago
PhilHealth chief can be criminally charged if he delays UHC implementation — Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 58 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday said that Philippine Health Insurance Corp. President and CEO Ricardo Morales...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ asks NBI to set up system to monitor spread of false information online
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice asked the National Bureau of Investigation to set up system to monitor the spread of false and malicious...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with