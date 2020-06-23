Palace eyes 50,000 COVID-19 daily tests despite failing to meet previous 30,000 goal

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the government is now aiming for a COVID-19 testing capacity of 50,000 per day.
The government thus far has failed to meet its previous target of 30,000 daily tests.
Last week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency is aiming test around 1.63 million Filipinos — about 1.5% of the population—by end of July. To date, only 558,163 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the country.
Roque in May tried to claim that the daily testing target of 30,000 had been exceeded but was corrected by the health department which said the actual testing capacity at the time was around 8,500 to 9,500 per day.
Before that, the government had set a goal of 8,000 tests per day by the end of April but failed to meet their deadline. It reached a testing capacity of over 8,000 on May 10.
Roque during Monday's palace briefing announced the arrival of 43,750 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits, equivalent to 1,047,984 tests, in the country.
He also announced 16 bids awarded to the country for 239,857 test kits, equivalent to 8,544,282 tests, and 5 ongoing bids for 15,750 test kits, equivalent to 1,293,750 tests.
There are currently 63 licensed laboratories nationwide, 27 of which are in the National Capital Region.
Still no 'mass testing'
Despite its procurement of test kits equivalent to millions of tests, Malacañang in May resisted calls for mass testing and said it would be "physically impossible" to test everyone in the Philippines.
However, this was a misrepresentation of what those calling for mass testing were actually lobbying for which was the testing of those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, frontline health workers and communities with confirmed cases.
Under the current guidelines, healthcare workers and patients with severe or critical and mild symptoms and the vulnerable populations are prioritized for RT-PCR testing.
Widespread testing is crucial in curbing the spread of the virus around the world as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people, even those who may not be exhibiting symptoms but can still act as unknowing spreaders of the disease.
However, the Department of Health recently said the country’s testing capacity should be measured by its capability to test all those who need it.
“The DOH has been consistent that an adequate testing capacity is not measured by achieving a target number or percentage of the population that could be tested; rather it is being able to make testing accessible to all those who need it,” President Rodrigo Duterte said in his latest report to Congress.
On June 10, Roque told ANC that after 85 days of strict quarantine rules due to the novel coronavirus, the country's testing capacity was still unequal to the task of detecting enough COVID-19 cases.
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the public can now dine in restaurants until 9 p.m.
Roque reminds that food establishments and customers should follow minimum health standards such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.
The Department of Health reports 653 new COVID-19 cases — 415 "fresh", 238 "late" — on Sunday, June 21. It also tallies 19 new deaths and 243 new recoveries.
The number of total cases is now at 30,052.
Sen. Nancy Binay asks government transport officials if they have "tried and tested" the transport guidelines put in place under general community quarantine.
"This is not the time to stretch experiments. Improving mobility and maximizing space are important, but spending on costly experiments that we know are bound to fail is totally unnecessary lalo pa ngayong kapos sa pondo," the senator says.
"Sana try din nilang testingin yung kanilang science projects sa EDSA--para kasing virtual experiment ang ginagawa sa mga mananakay. Wag na po nating ipilit yung mga hilaw at minadaling plano sa EDSA which placed public safety as a secondary concern. Di po EDSA ang classroom sa online learning," she adds.
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV dares Malacanang to appoint Vice President Leni Robredo as chair of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
In response to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's remarks against Robredo, Trillanes says the former seems to be blind on the accomplishments of the vice president in helping Filipinos during the pandemic. Roque earlier said Robredo should present solutions rather than criticizing the government's response to the virus.
"Kung si Vice President Leni ang mamumuno at magpapatakbo ng IATF, mas marami itong magagawa at siguradong mas maganda ang kampanya natin laban sa COVID-19," Trillanes says.
Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire on Friday clarifies that the entire province of Cebu, except Cebu City and Talisay City, is still under general community quarantine.
Vergeire stresses that the DOH did NOT report that the entire province is under enhanced community quarantine nor have they discussed the levels of community quarantine in different areas of the country.
"Please be informed that the Province of Cebu, except for Cebu City (under ECQ) and Talisay (modified ECQ), is still under GCQ. It is only the IATF which has the authority to change and announce this kind of policies," Vergeire says.
