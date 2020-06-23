PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Mega Swabbing Center in Philippine Sports Stadium in Sta Maria Bulacan pictured last May 20, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Palace eyes 50,000 COVID-19 daily tests despite failing to meet previous 30,000 goal
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the government is now aiming for a COVID-19 testing capacity of 50,000 per day.

The government thus far has failed to meet its previous target of 30,000 daily tests.

Last week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency is aiming test around 1.63 million Filipinos — about 1.5% of the population—by end of July. To date, only 558,163 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the country.

Roque in May tried to claim that the daily testing target of 30,000 had been exceeded but was corrected by the health department which said the actual testing capacity at the time was around 8,500 to 9,500 per day.

Before that, the government had set a goal of 8,000 tests per day by the end of April but failed to meet their deadline. It reached a testing capacity of over 8,000 on May 10.

Roque during Monday's palace briefing announced the arrival of 43,750 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits, equivalent to 1,047,984 tests, in the country.

He also announced 16 bids awarded to the country for 239,857 test kits, equivalent to 8,544,282 tests, and 5 ongoing bids for 15,750 test kits, equivalent to 1,293,750 tests.

There are currently 63 licensed laboratories nationwide, 27 of which are in the National Capital Region.

Still no 'mass testing'

Despite its procurement of test kits equivalent to millions of tests, Malacañang in May resisted calls for mass testing and said it would be "physically impossible" to test everyone in the Philippines.

However, this was a misrepresentation of what those calling for mass testing were actually lobbying for which was the testing of those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, frontline health workers and communities with confirmed cases.

Under the current guidelines, healthcare workers and patients with severe or critical and mild symptoms and the vulnerable populations are prioritized for RT-PCR testing.

Widespread testing is crucial in curbing the spread of the virus around the world as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people, even those who may not be exhibiting symptoms but can still act as unknowing spreaders of the disease. 

However, the Department of Health recently said the country’s testing capacity should be measured by its capability to test all those who need it.

“The DOH has been consistent that an adequate testing capacity is not measured by achieving a target number or percentage of the population that could be tested; rather it is being able to make testing accessible to all those who need it,” President Rodrigo Duterte said in his latest report to Congress.

On June 10, Roque told ANC that after 85 days of strict quarantine rules due to the novel coronavirus, the country's testing capacity was still unequal to the task of detecting enough COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 MASS TESTING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 23, 2020 - 1:31pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

June 23, 2020 - 1:31pm

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the public can now dine in restaurants until 9 p.m.

Roque reminds that food establishments and customers should follow minimum health standards such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

June 21, 2020 - 5:54pm

The Department of Health reports 653 new COVID-19 cases — 415 "fresh", 238 "late" —  on Sunday, June 21. It also tallies 19 new deaths and 243 new recoveries.

The number of total cases is now at 30,052.

June 19, 2020 - 1:37pm

Sen. Nancy Binay asks government transport officials if they have "tried and tested" the transport guidelines put in place under general community quarantine.

"This is not the time to stretch experiments. Improving mobility and maximizing space are important, but spending on costly experiments that we know are bound to fail is totally unnecessary lalo pa ngayong kapos sa pondo," the senator says.

"Sana try din nilang testingin yung kanilang science projects sa EDSA--para kasing virtual experiment ang ginagawa sa mga mananakay. Wag na po nating ipilit yung mga hilaw at minadaling plano sa EDSA which placed public safety as a secondary concern. Di po EDSA ang classroom sa online learning," she adds.

June 19, 2020 - 9:29am

Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV dares Malacanang to appoint Vice President Leni Robredo as chair of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

In response to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's remarks against Robredo, Trillanes says the former seems to be blind on the accomplishments of the vice president in helping Filipinos during the pandemic. Roque earlier said Robredo should present solutions rather than criticizing the government's response to the virus.

"Kung si Vice President Leni ang mamumuno at magpapatakbo ng IATF, mas marami itong magagawa at siguradong mas maganda ang kampanya natin laban sa COVID-19," Trillanes says.
 

June 19, 2020 - 9:17am

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire on Friday clarifies that the entire province of Cebu, except Cebu City and Talisay City, is still under general community quarantine.

Vergeire stresses that the DOH did NOT report that the entire province is under enhanced community quarantine nor have they discussed the levels of community quarantine in different areas of the country.

"Please be informed that the Province of Cebu, except for Cebu City (under ECQ) and Talisay (modified ECQ), is still under GCQ. It is only the IATF which has the authority to change and announce this kind of policies," Vergeire says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coping in quarantine: A hard time for all but inequality makes it worse
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
"The normal that we heavily criticized as sociologists are now being replaced by a ‘new normal,’ which neither...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: New jeep looks like inflated condom
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday suggested retaining the “iconic” traditional jeepney with...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ identifies, tracks location of man who threatened Frankie Pangilinan
3 hours ago
The Department of Justice has identified and traced the location of the man who threatened to rape Frankie Pangilinan, daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte defends Duque as Ombudsman probes DOH for alleged COVID-19 anomalies
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In an address aired late Monday, Duterte said he had faith the country’s top health official, who has been in hot water...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: DENR chief Cimatu to oversee Cebu City COVID-19 response
17 hours ago
(Updated) Duterte said he is sending Cimatu to Cebu to head an “adjunct” agency to the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
DOH 'consistent' in saying enough testing capacity not measured by reaching targets — Duterte report
3 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far sickened 30,682 people in the country since health authorities first detected a case in late...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Robredo refutes 'fake news' that her office sent spoiled food to QC hospital
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
(Update 1, 12:02 p.m.) Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday refuted the claims of social media users that her office...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte says he 'hates lockdown,' will resume nationwide visits to military camps
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night announced that he intends to resume his visits to military camps amid the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Duterte: Anti-terrorism bill still under Palace legal team review
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team is still reviewing the controversial anti-terrorism bill that was transmitted...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
House leaders slam DSWD usecs on SAP
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives berated yesterday undersecretaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with